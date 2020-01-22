John Harrar’s sophomore season didn’t go according to plan.

In his freshman campaign, the 6-foot-9, 240-pound big man saw action in 27 games and started the last eight, proving to be an essential component in Penn State’s run to an NIT championship.

The 2018-19 season however was one that featured more bumps in the road for Harrar.

While he started the season getting significant playing time alongside Mike Watkins in Penn State’s frontcourt, Harrar’s playing time decreased in the second half of the season and he was not able to find the form that made him so effective in the 2018 Big Ten Tournament, and the subsequent NIT run that followed.

One year after the then-freshman had seven points and 12 rebounds in only 11 minutes in the Nittany Lions’ NIT championship win over Utah, Harrar was on the bench in crunch time as his team crumbled in a loss to Minnesota in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

It was a frustrating year for the Wallingford, Pennsylvania native, and Harrar had a lot to think about heading into the summer.

“I needed to work on my confidence,” Harrar said. “Last year didn’t exactly go the way I wanted, and I met with coach [Pat] Chambers right before our first summer session to talk about how I could get in better shape and bounce back from last year to be the best frontcourt player I could be.”

But the book on Harrar’s time at Penn State was far from closed, and the forward was determined to rewrite the story of his career.

It started with a change in his diet.

Instead of continuing with the same eating plan as he had followed in years past, Harrar cut down on eating out, and made it a personal focus to maintain a healthier diet going forward.

“I think the biggest thing I accomplished in the offseason is how I’ve improved my diet,” Harrar said at Penn State’s media day in October. “I try cooking at home more now, and I’ve been learning stuff that our strength coach tells me to do. I was about 249-250 pounds at the end of last season, and now I’m down to 238.”

Harrar also took it upon himself to change his daily mindset, improving his mentality, on and off the basketball court.

He even ran a half marathon in the offseason as a way of becoming more mentally tough, proving to himself that he could have a more focused and determined outlook.

“My first day back at Penn State [this summer], I went to the track and just ran a half marathon to try and change the story in my head,” Harrar said. “I noticed that last year, the negative stories I would tell myself were not good or helpful to myself, or anyone around me.”

For Harrar, changing the script on how he approached his life, and basketball, was as simple as getting back to a routine that motivated the junior to attack his daily obligations with a sense of purpose and vigor.

During his freshman year, he would work out after the games, challenging himself to raise his level long after the fans had left the Bryce Jordan Center.

But a season ago, Harrar let himself be comfortable, and opted not to do those postgame workouts most nights.

“I know everyone goes through it,” Harrar said. “I just think the stories I told myself were not allowing me to challenge myself and make my life more meaningful. That’s what makes me who I am.”

For the first half of the season, it appeared as if those adjustments made by Harrar had not translated onto the court yet.

Outside of an early season game against Georgetown, Harrar failed to have much of a tangible impact on the court, clearing 15 minutes in just 4 of the team’s first 14 games, and was unable to register a shot attempt in six of those contests.

But the junior knew that his time would eventually come, and his patience was rewarded last week.

Harrar’s first start of the season came in a crucial game against Minnesota, and the big man responded well to being inserted into the starting five.

Tasked with the challenge of facing off against one of the best players in the Big Ten in Daniel Oturu, Harrar held his own, shooting 3-of-3 from the field and preventing Oturu from doing any damage on the offensive end while he was guarding him.

The insertion of Harrar into the starting lineup has also allowed for fellow frontcourt mate Mike Watkins to focus on playing freely and without boundaries, a fact that Chambers believes is imperative to the success of the team.

“I think [starting Harrar] has been beneficial for both him and Mike [Watkins],” Chambers said. “Mike is playing even harder now and not worrying about foul trouble, and John is starting to produce offensively. He’s got great confidence right now. I think both guys are really enjoying their success.”

Even though it ultimately came in a losing effort, Harrar’s performance was more than enough to earn another start a few days later.

This was a chance that the big man would take advantage of, as Harrar tallied a season-high 21 minutes, scored six points on 3-of-5 shooting and pulled down five rebounds in Penn State’s win over Ohio State last Saturday.

It was the kind of effort that earned the praise of both his teammates and coaches, and could hint at a longer stint in the starting lineup for Harrar as the season continues.

“He played great, that dunk he had was monstrous,” senior forward Lamar Stevens said after the win over Ohio State. “I thought he defended well against [Kaleb] Wesson, and made things hard on him. He always plays hard, gives us solid defense, good ball-screen defense and he’ll score when he gets the ball.”

In his third season, Harrar’s growth in confidence is noticeable, and it has revealed itself in the way he has carried himself since summer workouts.

But the biggest difference in how Harrar approaches life, and basketball compared to years past is his mindset and self-belief.

“When I got here, I saw how good guys like Mike [Watkins] and Lamar [Stevens] were, and I knew I could work hard enough to get to that level,” Harrar said. “For me, just sorting everything out between my ears was what helped me separate myself now from who I was before.”