Lamar Stevens is already one of the most decorated players in program history, and the Penn State senior earned more recognition on Monday.

Stevens was awarded First Team All-Big Ten honors for the second consecutive season by the Big Ten coaches, and the first season by the conference media.

Stevens is only the second player in school history to be selected to the First Team All-Big Ten twice.

Joining him on the first team are Michigan State’s Cassius Winston, Iowa’s Luka Garza, Maryland's Jalen Smith and Anthony Cowan Jr. and finally Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu.

In 31 games this season, Stevens averaged 17.6 points and seven rebounds per game on over 42 percent shooting in leading the Nittany Lions to a 21-10 record and an NCAA Tournament berth.

This the third straight year that a Penn State player earned First Team All-Big Ten honors.

Additionally, it is the fourth time in program history that the Nittany Lions have had back-to-back First Team All-Big Ten selections.