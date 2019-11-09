When Myreon Jones began his freshman season at Penn State, it was revealed that his teammates call him “Buckets” because of his tendency to go on streaks of effortless scoring.

Jones showed that in spurts last year, most notably when he added 18 points off the bench in Penn State’s upset victory over then-No. 13 Virginia Tech. But his 29.8 percent field goal percentage would suggest that Jones’ first collegiate season had more downs than ups when it came to scoring the ball.

Through two games this year, Jones has not only been more consistent as a shooter, but has also shown he is a more complete player this year — and Penn State, as a result, is a more complete team.

“He’s definitely grown hugely in being a leader,” redshirt sophomore wing Izaiah Brockington said. “Coach [Pat Chambers] has been working with him on being more vocal, and they’ve been having him run the point more just so he can see the game from all angles.”

Jones especially showed his acumen as a facilitator in Tuesday’s season-opening rout of Maryland Eastern Shore when he led all players with six assists. But in Saturday’s 91-64 win over Wagner, Jones’ well-rounded performance displayed just how much he’s grown as a complete player.

He led all Nittany Lions with 14 points and did so efficiently, hitting on 5-of-10 field goals and 2-of-5 3-pointers, adding another three assists and a steal. Jones also looked comfortable in any role he’s asked to fill, whether it be quarterbacking the offense or playing off the ball as a catch-and-shoot option.

Chambers has elected to use three guards to start games, with Jamari Wheeler serving as a defensive stalwart who can distribute adequately but is otherwise limited offensively and Myles Dread, a streaky sharpshooter. Because of the makeup of the Nittany Lion backcourt, which has some glaring deficiencies, Jones’ production and acceptance of being used as a true combo-guard has been crucial to maintaining offensive flow for the team as a whole.

“We knew what he was capable of,” Chambers said of Jones. “He's been real consistent, and he’s steady out there, he's really steady.”

Because Jones has been so solid, that allows for leeway for his teammates to play outside of their comfort zones. Dread, after a deadly performance from deep in his first game of the year, hit only 1-of-9 3-point attempts on Saturday.

In the past, that might’ve meant Dread’s value to the team would be limited, but because of the balance of the rest of the team — which is helped in large part by Jones’ versatility — he was able to supplement his poor shooting night with five assists.

“Even though Myles didn't shoot the ball well, he still had five assists, some real positives there,” Chambers said. “There's other things that can be done out there. Five rebounds, five assists and 6-for-6 from the free throw line… Obviously we look at him as a 3-point shooter, and he's bringing other intangibles which is fantastic.”

Wheeler even added to the scoring with a pair of 3-pointers, an unlikely contribution for a career 16 percent 3-point shooter.

In other words, Nittany Lions are contributing in ways that they wouldn’t normally, which is a positive. But in Jones, Penn State may have a player who is well-rounded enough that he can pick up the slack when needed, and thus allow the backcourt as a whole to function even when its players aren’t producing to the best of their abilities.