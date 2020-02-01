No. 24 Penn State came into Saturday’s game against Nebraska in need of a statement on the road against a team that the Nittany Lions had never beaten on the road in Big Ten play.

And Penn State was able to do just that, thanks to an impressive offensive performance all around in a 76-64 victory.

Pat Chambers’ group got off to somewhat of a slow start in the first half, but Myreon Jones led the way and got Penn State a lead going into the halftime locker room.

The Nittany Lions took that momentum into the second half and ended up cruising their way to win number 16 on the season.

Penn State dominates with its depth

Penn State’s bench has been crucial to its success this year, and that didn’t change on Saturday.

The reserves have won the Nittany Lions many games this season and this game was just another example of the depth that Penn State has boasted all year long.

Myles Dread led the way and provided the spark for the bench, as he had 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting in the win.

Pat Chambers’ bench outscored Nebraska’s 33-19 in this one and proved to be essential during the Nittany Lions’ dominant second half run.

Stevens hits 2,000 career points

Lamar Stevens picked up his 2,000th point on Saturday night, becoming the third player to get to that mark in school history.

Stevens got to the milestone on an isolation drive to the cup, overpowering multiple Nebraska defenders on his way to his third bucket of the night.

This is just one of the many accolades that the Philadelphia native has received in his Penn State career, as Stevens is becoming one of the most recognized players in program history.

Second straight road win

Penn State has done what many teams in the Big Ten this year have struggled to do, pick up consecutive wins on the road.

The NIttany Lions won this game after going into Ann Arbor and beating Michigan a couple weeks ago, solidifying its presence as a contender in the conference.

Wins away from the Bryce Jordan Center will continue to help the NCAA Tournament resume, while climbing in the league standings.