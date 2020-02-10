After leading his team to a pair of gritty victories, Lamar Stevens has earned Big Ten Player of the Week.

The senior forward has stepped up his play following the team's three-game skid in January, playing an influential role in the Nittany Lions' six-game win streak in the Big Ten — a program record. Over that stretch, he's averaging more than 22 points per contest, and against Minnesota on Saturday, finished with a career-high 33 points.

In Tuesday's win at Michigan State, Stevens dropped a team-high 24 in 39 minutes, a season-high for the Philadelphia native.

Stevens' recent success has come at all levels, including going 7-of-18 from beyond the arc over the six-game stretch. He and the Nittany Lions will look to extend the surge when they head to Purdue on Tuesday night.