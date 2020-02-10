Men's Basketball vs. Minnesota, Stevens (11) shoots ball
Forward Lamar Stevens (11) shoots the ball during the men's basketball game against Minnesota at the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. The No. 22 Nittany Lions defeated the Golden Gophers, 83-77.

 James Riccardo

After leading his team to a pair of gritty victories, Lamar Stevens has earned Big Ten Player of the Week.

The senior forward has stepped up his play following the team's three-game skid in January, playing an influential role in the Nittany Lions' six-game win streak in the Big Ten — a program record. Over that stretch, he's averaging more than 22 points per contest, and against Minnesota on Saturday, finished with a career-high 33 points.

In Tuesday's win at Michigan State, Stevens dropped a team-high 24 in 39 minutes, a season-high for the Philadelphia native.

Stevens' recent success has come at all levels, including going 7-of-18 from beyond the arc over the six-game stretch. He and the Nittany Lions will look to extend the surge when they head to Purdue on Tuesday night.

Matt Lingerman is a junior studying Broadcast Journalism with minors in Psychology and International Studies. He covers Penn State football and men's basketball and is currently the Assistant Sports Editor at The Daily Collegian.