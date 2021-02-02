Penn State went into Tuesday evening looking for an important sweep of No. 19 Wisconsin in back-to-back games.

But while it kept the score close in the first half, the Badgers were able to use a strong final 20 minutes to pull the game out at home, winning 72-56

So as the Nittany Lions fall to 6-8 on the season and 3-7 in Big Ten play, they will now be fighting for their NCAA tournament lives the rest of the way.

But if Jim Ferry’s group can pick up a few wins, it still certainly has a chance to sneak into the tournament as it still has the toughest schedule in the country.

It wasn’t meant to be on Tuesday night as the Badgers enforced its will on Penn State in Madison.

Cold out of the half

Penn State had itself a similar first half as it did Saturday when it was able to upset the Badgers at the Bryce Jordan Center.

But coming out of the locker room at halftime, the Nittany Lions were ice cold shooting the ball and allowed Wisconsin to start the final period on a 19-4 run.

The Badgers were able to get comfortable in the front court and capitalized by taking advantage of specific matchups and hitting outside shots.

The push was led by Wisconsin forward Jonathan Davis, who finished the game with 17 points and made his first five shots to begin the second half.

Struggles from distance

In order to beat Wisconsin for the second consecutive time, Penn State was going to have to have an efficient shooting night.

But while the Nittany Lions were able to get the shots they were looking for, the looks simply did not fall Tuesday night.

The team shot 39% from the field while shooting 6-for-24 from beyond the arc, good for 25%.

So despite playing a similar brand of basketball to Penn State’s win just three days prior, it was a different story when the teams hit the floor at the Kohl Center.

Fast Break Opportunities

Both Penn State and Wisconsin had some turnover issues in the first half of Tuesday’s matchup.

But for the second consecutive game, the Nittany Lions were able to get Greg Gard’s team out of its offensive rhythm early on by displaying a number of different traps and double teams.

Penn State though, was unable to capitalize.

It made the Badgers pay on Saturday by outscoring them 21-3 on the fast break, many of those points created off live ball turnovers.

Meanwhile the Nittany Lions scored zero fast break points in this game, which is not a recipe for success for this team against anyone, let alone a group as talented as Wisconsin.

