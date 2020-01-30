On a night where it struggled to find its scoring touch early on, Penn State looked to its bench to provide the offensive spark it desperately needed.

For most of the season, the player called on to ignite Penn State’s offense has been Izaiah Brockington, who has shined off the bench for Pat Chambers and inserted himself into the Big Ten sixth man of the year conversation.

But against Indiana, Curtis Jones Jr. was the one who provided that energy and scoring output, making it two straight games of double figure scoring off the bench for the guard.

Jones Jr. — a graduate transfer who previously played at Indiana — has been just the type of guy Penn State needs after losing Rasir Bolton in the offseason; a quick, combo guard who can score at any place on the court at any given time.

But the Richmond, Virginia native has done more than just contribute to the Nittany Lions’ offense in their last two wins.

His pure scoring ability has been critical in games where the halfcourt offense for Penn State has not looked its best.

“I just try to bring a spark anytime I come in,” Jones Jr. said. That’s whether we are doing well or not.”

In the first half of Wednesday’s game, both teams began the night shooting very poorly and it seemed as if whichever team got that first spark would be able to pull away due to the lack of shooting that was on display.

Facing off against his former program, Jones Jr. was calm and collected upon entering the game midway through the half, finishing 5-of-9 from the floor and giving Pat Chambers some much-needed quality minutes.

“I was just ready for a change [at Indiana],” Jones Jr. said. “I’m glad about the team we have here [at Penn State] and we are going to continue to do great things.”

Even with that potential distraction in mind, Jones Jr. remained laser-focused, ready to produce when Chambers called his number.

And after dropping a season-high 18 points against Michigan last week, the 6-foot-4 guard picked up right where he left off.

Jones Jr. went to the half as the only Nittany Lion in double figures, as his bench production saved Penn State from potentially going into the halftime locker room facing a sizable deficit.

“I’m proud of Curtis,” Chambers said. “We really needed his production in the first half, and we’re going to continue to need that.”

While many of the Nittany Lion reserves are young and developing, Jones presents a different element to the depth of this roster.

He brings in a seasoned basketball mind that has seen plenty of college basketball, in addition to a determination that allows him to score and defend, even on an off night.

“He made big shots for us, he made big plays in the second half and he’s gotta continue to do that,” Chambers said. “This is what seniors are supposed to do, rise to the occasion”

Jones Jr. will continue to show no hesitancy in the final few months of his collegiate career, but what matters most to him is winning.

When asked how his legacy is to be remembered he ended his press conference with a simple phrase.

“A champion.”