Myles Dread is full of confidence.

Whether that comes from himself, his coaching staff or his teammates, it’s what fueled the sophomore shooting guard’s game-winning shot on Wednesday.

With under 30 seconds to play and his team trailing by two points, Dread came off a screen and drilled what may be the biggest shot of his young career.

“We ran it all year, we ran it all summer, that progression, coming off the down-screen they were over-helping on Lamar [Stevens],” Dread said. “The play was for us to get a two, go into overtime, but they left me, my teammates trusted me, and I did what I do best.”

But prior to that moment, Dread had shot just 2-of-8 from the field, and 1-of-6 from deep — and in the previous game he shot just 2-of-8 from three.

He’s had streaks this season where he has had major stretches without making a three, he’s been moved from starter, to the bench, and back to the starting lineup, yet he always keeps shooting.

“I just think it’s confidence,” Pat Chambers said. “He knows that I’m confident in him, he knows the players are confident in him, so when you have a green light like that, when he came off that [screen], as soon as it left his hand you knew it was in.”

Dread has attempted the second-most three pointers in the Big Ten this season despite shooting just 31 percent from beyond the arc.

A lot of players who struggle to consistently shoot wouldn’t have the confidence to rise up and take the biggest shot of the game at a crucial point in the season, but Dread has never wavered in his confidence, and it paid off.

“It’s not necessarily my confidence, but my teammates’ confidence in me,” Dread said. “Whether I’m making or missing shots, they’re always telling me to keep shooting the ball, so to feed me like that when the play was designed for Lamar and I come off and knock it down, it just goes to show how much my teammates believe in me.”

While Dread has made a name for himself as a knock-down, spot-up shooter, he has diversified his game in his second year with the Nittany Lions, especially since Myreon Jones has been out with an injury.

The Detroit native has taken on a bigger role as a playmaker — he tallied a career-high seven assists, all of which came in the first half when Penn State’s offense was running smoothly.

Dread made a handful of savvy skip-passes out of the pick and roll, finding his teammates in the corner for open threes.

“I think going back to confidence and knowing your role in this team, now we’ve evolved his role ever since [Jones] has been out,” Chambers said.

The sophomore also finished with two steals in the game, and showed a solid ability to switch onto multiple positions on the defensive end.

On the season, Dread leads the team in assist/turnover ratio at 2.32, and also leads the team in free throw shooting at 84 percent.

Dread has been solid in all the areas outside of what his main job is, but there is no question that he is focused on impacting the game with his performance on the perimeter.

“It’s my job to shoot the ball,” Dread said. “If I don’t shoot it, I don’t play. It’s kind of like if you don’t play defense, you don’t play.”

Dread was as prepared for this moment as anyone on this Penn State roster, and when he was stepping up to take the shot, it wasn’t an unfamiliar feeling.

“I probably shot a thousand of those shots easily, just that specific shot, over the summer,” Dread said. “So it was just me, by myself in the gym, one shot.”