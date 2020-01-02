Heading into the 2019-20 season, the Big Ten had one clear favorite: Michigan State.

However, as conference play resumes on Thursday, the Spartans are joined by a host of contenders at the top of the league, including Ohio State, Michigan and Maryland, to name a few.

While most of the Big Ten has played well out of conference, the grind of playing in a deep and competitive league could take a serious toll on a few of the expected contenders.

With two conference games in the books, here are three storylines to monitor heading into the second week of Big Ten play.

Chaos throughout the conference

There are very few conferences across the country that can match the level of parity which the Big Ten has achieved through its first couple of games in conference play.

No other metric illustrates the depth and level of competition in the league than the cluster of 12 teams that are all tied with a 1-1 in-conference record.

Additionally, the Big Ten has 12 of its 14 teams ranked in the top 51 of KenPom and 12 of the top 42 in Bart Torvik’s statistical model.

In other words, these are mostly good, NCAA Tournament-caliber teams that are all cannibalizing each other.

As of this week, there are currently six teams in the Big Ten with a spot in the AP Top 25, and an additional three that received votes.

The first two games of league play have seen these ranked teams go on the road and be challenged by previously unheralded opponents. Ohio State lost to Minnesota, Michigan fell to Illinois, even Northwestern managed to take Michigan State down to the wire.

For a league that could potentially see as many as 10 teams make the NCAA Tournament, it remains to be seen if most of the conference will continue to beat each other up until only a few are left standing.

Important stretch ahead for Penn State

Penn State had to face a murderers’ row of opponents to open Big Ten play, and the Nittany Lions managed to make it out with a split against Ohio State and Maryland.

Now, after finishing nonconference play on a high note, Pat Chambers’ side resumes conference play with a key stretch of games ahead.

First, Penn State will take on No. 23 Iowa at the Palestra on Saturday. Then, the Nittany Lions will hit the road for a date with Rutgers on Jan. 7.

This will be followed by a home game against Wisconsin on Jan. 11, before Penn State travels to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers four days later.

All four of these teams are NCAA Tournament contenders, according to KenPom. However, if Penn State can win three out of the four games during this stretch, all of a sudden the Nittany Lions would be 4-2 in the league heading into a pivotal date with Ohio State on Jan. 18.

There is a path for Penn State to find itself in a favorable position at the top of the Big Ten, but this group will have to come out of this four-game stretch with a positive record to be considered among the elite in the conference.

In the Polls

The latest installment of the AP Poll was released on Monday, and the Big Ten saw six teams ranked in the Top 25 for the second consecutive week.

Penn State fell one spot to No. 21 after a dominant victory over Cornell, while Iowa vaulted up to No. 23 after taking care of Kennesaw State at home. Both teams will play each other on Saturday with a chance to improve to 2-1 in the Big Ten on the line.

Ohio State fell to No. 5 following a close loss to then-No. 22 West Virginia, while Michigan dropped to No. 12 after a win over UMass Lowell. Maryland also fell to No. 15 after its win over Bryant on Sunday.

Outside of Iowa, the only other Big Ten team that didn’t drop in the polls this week was Michigan State. The Spartans dominated Western Michigan on Sunday and remained at No. 14 as a result.

Their reward? The Spartans will host Illinois and Michigan in the span of just four days this weekend.