Penn State coach Pat Chambers has paired with the John McLendon Minority Scholarship Foundation and will be an ambassador for its Minority Leadership Initiative.

"I've committed to help create change in the sport of basketball and in our society, and it is an honor to support this effort and the legacy of Coach John McLendon," Chambers said in a release. "These opportunities, at Penn State and other institutions, will help develop the future leaders in collegiate athletics."

The McLendon Foundation created the initiative earlier this summer to provide members of marginalized communities help beginning their careers through networking and other experiences.

The core principles of the foundation, which include integrity, education, leadership and mentorship, derive from coach John McLendon, who was the first Black head coach in NCAA history.

Chambers previously came under fire in July when former Penn State guard Rasir Bolton said he chose to transfer from the university after Chambers made a comment referencing a “noose” around Bolton’s neck in January 2019. Chambers and Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour apologized publicly for Chambers' comment following Bolton's statement.

Current and former members of the Penn State men's basketball team came to the defense of Chambers following his public apology.

