Head Penn State men’s and women’s basketball coaches Pat Chambers and Carolyn Kieger will participate in a pregame show prior to the final two installments of ESPN’s hit docuseries "The Last Dance," the women's basketball team account announced on Thursday.

The program will air at 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, May, 15 and run until 9 p.m. on Facebook Live.

The two coaches are expected to bring along some special guests who will give their views on the 10 part series. They will also answer questions from viewers and discuss stories about Michael Jordan himself.

