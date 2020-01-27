After falling out of the AP Poll for two consecutive weeks, Penn State has moved back into the Top 25, checking in at No. 24 in Monday’s edition of the poll.

While the Nittany Lions only played one game last week — a road win over Michigan — that won’t be the case this week.

Penn State will host Indiana on Wednesday at the Bryce Jordan Center, before traveling to face Nebraska in Lincoln on Saturday, as the Nittany Lions will look to improve to 6-4 in the Big Ten this season.

Overall, there were six Big Ten teams ranked in Monday’s edition of the AP Poll.