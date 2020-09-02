Women’s Basketball vs. Michigan, Frazier (4) drives to the hoop
Guard, Siyeh Frazier (4) drives to the hoop after a screen is set by Lauren Ebo (33) during the game against Michigan at the Bryce Jordan Center on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. The Wolverines defeated Penn State 80-66.

 James Leavy

A Division I 2020-21 basketball season could be in the works immediately after Thanksgiving. 

According to a tweet posted by Jon Rothstein on Tuesday, the NCAA basketball oversight committee has reportedly recommended a start date of Nov. 25 for Division I men's and women's basketball to begin a season. 

However, this must be approved by the Division I Council.

An approximate date of the approval made by the Council to vote on a winter sports season is said to be made on Sept. 16. 

In August, the sports community was told that fall sports would be canceled and it was unknown what was going to happen come winter-time. 

