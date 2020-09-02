A Division I 2020-21 basketball season could be in the works immediately after Thanksgiving.

According to a tweet posted by Jon Rothstein on Tuesday, the NCAA basketball oversight committee has reportedly recommended a start date of Nov. 25 for Division I men's and women's basketball to begin a season.

Source: The Men's and Women's Basketball Oversight Committee will also propose no college basketball scrimmages and exhibitions to the Division 1 Council due to health and safety reasons related to COVID-19. https://t.co/BhAsMCH5BR — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 1, 2020

However, this must be approved by the Division I Council.

An approximate date of the approval made by the Council to vote on a winter sports season is said to be made on Sept. 16.

In August, the sports community was told that fall sports would be canceled and it was unknown what was going to happen come winter-time.

