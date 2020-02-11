Penn State is already having one of the best seasons in program history, and the national recognition keeps on coming for the Nittany Lions.

After Pat Chambers' group beat Purdue in Mackey Arena on Tuesday, ESPN college basketball analyst Seth Greenberg made a bold declaration: Penn State is good enough to make the NCAA Final Four in April.

"Penn State...this team is Final Four good," Greenberg said during ESPN's telecast of Michigan State-Illinois. "[The Nittany Lions] have veteran guards, toughness, they rebound the ball and they have a matchup nightmare in Lamar Stevens."

Penn State is currently sitting in second place in the Big Ten standings after knocking off the Boilermakers. The Nittany Lions are projected to be a No. 4 seed by most bracketologists at the moment.