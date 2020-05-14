Although Penn State is known by some fans as the usual victim in blowouts, the Nittany Lions have their fair share of one-sided wins.

With sports-reference.com home to final scores of every Penn State game from the 1949-1950 season to present, here are the five games that make 2019’s 84-46 defeat of Maryland-Eastern Shore appear to be a competitive bout.

T4 | December 2, 1975, 93-45 win at Lehigh (+48)

The only road victory to make this list, the Nittany Lions’ season-opening victory under eighth year head coach Johnny Bach proved to be his most uneven contest.

In its last year as an independent prior to joining the Eastern Collegiate Basketball League, Penn State defeated an overmatched Lehigh team at the Mountain Hawks’ Taylor Gym. The Nittany Lions and Mountain Hawks finished with similar records, going 10-15 and 9-15 on the season, respectively.

T4 | December 3, 2004, 94-46 win against Lock Haven (+48)

Roughly 45 minutes away from Penn State’s campus, the Lock Haven Bald Eagles hardly showed up at University Park for a Friday night battle with the Nittany Lions.

Penn State jumped to a 49-25 halftime lead from which it did not look back. Led by game-high scorer Aaron Johnson’s 24 points, the Nittany Lions dominated both the paint and perimeter. Penn State shot season-bests of 64% (35-for-55) from the floor and 50% (8-for-16) from 3-point range.

While the Nittany Lions won their fourth straight by closing the contest on a 26-4 scoring run, the season went downhill from there. Penn State won just two more games the rest of the way, finishing an ugly 7-23 overall and 1-15 in Big Ten play.

No. 3 | January 5, 1955, 94-45 win against Bucknell (+49)

A year removed from the school’s only Final Four appearance, Penn State responded with a second-straight 18-win season. In their first game of 1955, the Nittany Lions thumped the lowly Bucknell Bison at Rec Hall.

The Bison mustered only three wins on the season, and against the Nittany Lions’ high-powered offense that produced back-to-back 100-plus point scoring efforts earlier in the season, the game was a mismatch in every way.

No. 2 | January 11, 1992, 102-51 win against Morgan State (+51)

After back-to-back road losses at Ohio State and James Madison, Penn State returned home to take care of Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference foe Morgan State.

The Nittany Lions made the NCAA Tournament the previous season for the first time in 26 years, but as an independent in the 1991-92 campaign, Penn State could only garner an NIT birth. In head coach Bruce Parkhill’s 12 seasons at the helm, this squad tied for the second most victories during his tenure with 21.

After nine seasons playing basketball in the Atlantic 10, Penn State spent this transitory year playing teams across the Midwest and East Coast. The Nittany Lions joined the Big Ten the following year for basketball and have been a member ever since.

No. 1| November 16, 2007, 93-40 win against Canisius (+53)

Far from the greatest team in Penn State men’s basketball history, the Nittany Lions looked the part on this Friday night.

While all-time leading scorer Talor Battle started in just the second game of his young career, senior Geary Claxton stole the show. In his 19th career double-double, Claxton led the Nittany Lions with 20 points and 20 rebounds en route to victory.

Penn State opened the game on a 22-7 run and would take a commanding 44-24 lead into the break. The Nittany Lions hit 13 3’s overall and dominated the second half with a jaw-dropping 49-16 advantage.

Penn State produced a 15-16 record for the season while inferior Canisius limped to a 6-25 mark. Neither team qualified for postseason play in an otherwise forgettable 2007-08 campaign.