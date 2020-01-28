One month into the conference season, the Big Ten standings look a lot different than what most experts predicted at the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

Take Michigan for example. The Wolverines were projected by many to finish inside the top six of the league by most college basketball analysts, but Juwan Howard’s group hasn’t looked like an NCAA Tournament team in January.

Michigan has currently lost four straight games — all of which have come by less than 10 points — and the Wolverines are 2-6 in the Big Ten and sit in the bottom three of the conference standings.

Things won’t get an easier for Michigan, as the Wolverines will play Nebraska in Lincoln, before returning home to play Rutgers this weekend.

Here are three storylines to monitor as the Big Ten season rolls on.

Dosunmu makes POY case

Ayo Dosunmu rose up over Zavier Simpson and extended his shooting hand as the ball left his fingers.

Seconds later, the ball ripped through the net and silenced the crowd in Ann Arbor, giving Illinois a 64-62 win for its sixth straight victory.

The game-winning shot was one in a series of standout moments for the sophomore guard this season, as Dosunmu has turned himself into one of the best guards in the nation.

In 20 games this season, Dosunmu is averaging 16.2 points per game while shooting nearly 49 percent from the floor in the process.

Dosunmu tallied 27 points and seven rebounds against the Wolverines, both of which were season highs for the guard. Additionally, he’s scored at least 15 points in 13 of Illinois’ 20 games on the year.

While Luke Garza and Cassius Winston are still the frontrunners for Big Ten Player of the Year, Dosunmu is making a serious case for that award in recent weeks.

Stunning finish in Bloomington

Indiana seemed to have the game in hand.

The Hoosiers were leading Maryland 76-70 with 1:27 to play, and looked to be on their way to their third straight victory, but the Terrapins had other plans.

Maryland scored seven points in 55 seconds, the last two points coming on a Jalen Smith layup with 16 seconds to play to put the Terps in front, 77-76.

After an Indiana timeout, Trayce Jackson-Davis missed a shot from point-blank range with two seconds remaining, which would have given the Hoosiers a one-point victory in Assembly Hall.

Instead of an Indiana victory, Maryland won its third consecutive game, improving to 6-3 in the Big Ten and remaining in the top third of the conference standings with the win.

Now reeling after the loss, the Hoosiers will face Penn State on Wednesday while Maryland will take on Iowa on Thursday.

In the Polls

The latest installment of the AP Poll was released on Monday, and the Big Ten saw six teams ranked in the Top 25 once again.

Michigan State fell to No. 14 after a week in which it fell to Indiana and rebounded by knocking off Minnesota on the road, while Maryland rose to No. 15 after defeating the Hoosiers on Sunday.

Iowa rose to No. 18 following its win over Rutgers last Wednesday, and Illinois rose to No. 19 after defeating Michigan at the buzzer last Saturday. Lastly, Rutgers checked in at No. 25 after splitting games against Iowa and Nebraska.

The only team that climbed back into the polls this week was Penn State. The Nittany Lions vaulted up to No. 24 following their impressive win over Michigan last Wednesday.

Penn State will host Indiana on Wednesday before traveling to Lincoln for a date with Nebraska on Saturday.