The 2018-19 season was an eventful one for the Big Ten.

The conference was at the top of the college basketball world for most of the season, sent more teams (eight) to the NCAA tournament than any other league and was represented at the Final Four by Michigan State.

Additionally, those eight teams went 7–1 in the first round of March Madness, a testament to the conference’s top-to-bottom depth last season.

However, sending another eight teams to the Big Dance is a difficult task.

Big Ten play won’t start until December, and while the league might not be quite as deep as last season, there is plenty of reason to be optimistic the conference will be just as competitive from top to bottom.

Let’s take a look at each team’s outlook heading into the season.

Illinois

Head coach: Brad Underwood (3rd season)

Key players: Ayo Dosunmu, Trent Frazier, Giorgi Bezhanishvili

Season outlook: There is a lot to love about Illinois. Last season, I wrote extensively about the potential of this team and the Illini enter this season with the most optimism surrounding the program in some time. On one hand, Illinois is coming off a 12-win season, but it returns four starters from a team that started to click after a disastrous first half of the year. Ayo Dosunmu and Trent Frazier create one of the best guard duos in the country, and Giorgi Bezhanishvili showed tremendous potential in the second half of last season. Brad Underwood’s team plays a fast-paced system that is meant to create havoc on both sides of the ball. However, the Illini had numerous problems on the defensive end a season ago, ranking toward the bottom of the league in defensive efficiency and defensive effective field-goal percentage. If Illinois is to take the next step as a program, it’ll have to tighten up defensively against the best of the Big Ten.

- Caleb Wilfinger

Iowa

Head coach: Fran McCaffery (10th season)

Key players: Luke Garza, Joe Wieskamp

Season outlook: Iowa got off to a hot start in the 2018-19 season, posting a strong 21-6 record before falling into a bit of a rut. The Hawkeyes got into the NCAA tournament and lost in heartbreaking fashion to Tennessee in the round of 32. Two of the starters from the team a year ago aren’t returning this year, most notably leading scorer Tyler Cook, but the team retains an experienced backcourt and a quality big man in Luke Garza this season. Joe Weiskamp and Jordan Bohannon could be one of the Big Ten’s best guard pairings but Bohannon’s status is still up in the air after a hip injury late last season required the senior to have offseason surgery, and he hasn’t decided if he will try and play this year or take a medical redshirt. If Bohannon makes it back onto the court for the season, and he looks like his old self, this Iowa team could turn some heads this season. If not, there’s a lot of unknown for the Hawkeyes.

- Evan Patrick

Indiana

Head coach: Archie Miller (3rd season)

Key players: Devonte Green, Rob Phinisee, Jerome Hunter

Season outlook: The Hoosiers entered the 2018-19 season as one of the most talked-about teams in the nation, thanks to the addition of Romeo Langford and the presence of Juwan Morgan. While it seems odd to suggest that Indiana will be better without either player, I do think that Archie Miller’s squad will benefit from a lack of preseason hype. The Hoosiers were decimated by injuries and poor shooting a year ago, but things should flow a lot smoother this time around. Devonte Green and De’Ron Davis form a veteran core that will be the backbone of the team, while sophomore Rob Phinisee should make a leap in his second season. In addition, former top-60 recruit Jerome Hunter is finally healthy and should bring versatile scoring on the wing. Indiana might not make the NCAA tournament, but fans should feel optimistic for the future of the program.

- Caleb Wilfinger

Maryland

Head coach: Mark Turgeon (9th season)

Key players: Anthony Cowan, Jalen Smith

Season outlook: After a successful year with its young core gaining plenty of experience, Maryland will look to be a true contender in the Big Ten in the 2019-20 season. The No. 7 ranked Terps led by Mark Turgeon, have many of their stars returning this season, which includes four of the five starters from last year and its only major loss was Bruno Fernando who took his talent to the NBA draft. But Maryland despite, its unanticipated success, still failed to make a deep run in the NCAA tournament. With the core that its returning this season, the Terps are anticipating playing in an Elite Eight game for the first time since 2002 and win the Big Ten for the first time since joining the conference. Senior Anthony Cowan will run the offense from the backcourt while forward Jalen Smith will use his versatility to score from both the perimeter and inside in what is sure to be an explosive Terp offense.

- Justin Morganstein

Michigan

Head coach: Juwan Howard (1st season)

Key players: Zavier Simpson, John Teske, Isaiah Livers

Season outlook: The Wolverines will begin a new era this season under first-year head coach Juwan Howard who was brought in after John Beilein’s departure for the Cleveland Cavaliers. After building a defensive culture Michigan, it should be interesting to see how Howard changes the game plan for the Wolverines and how he adjusts on the offensive end as well with the losses of Jordan Poole, Ignas Brazdeikis and Charles Matthews. But after coming off a 30-7 season with a sweet sixteen appearance, expectations are still there for the Wolverines to make a run at the tournament with the talents of Zavier Simpson, John Teske and returning. A key area to watch for will be Michigan’s shooting from distance. Its offense has usually relied on capable wing shooters to consistently knock down jumpers but with the lack of a go to long-range scoring threat, the returning Isaish Livers will have to step up for the Wolverines to be successful.

- Justin Morganstein

Michigan State

Head coach: Tom Izzo (25th season)

Key players: Cassius Winston, Joshua Langford, Aaron Henry

Season outlook: Coming off a co–Big Ten title and a Final Four run a season ago, the Spartans bring back three starters, including National Player of the Year candidate Cassius Winston, and added the conference’s No. 2 recruiting class to an already talented roster. While the losses of Kenny Goins and Matt McQuaid will definitely hurt Michigan State initially, there’s a reason why this team was pegged as the top team in the nation by most media outlets coming into this season. Winston is college basketball’s first returning AP first-team All-American guard since JJ Redick at Duke in 2005-06, and Aaron Henry, Xavier Tillman and Joshua Langford are as good as any supporting trio in college basketball. The only way Michigan State won’t win the Big Ten regular season crown is if injuries derail its season.

- Caleb Wilfinger

Minnesota

Head coach: Richard Pitino (7th season)

Key players: Daniel Oturu, Gabe Kalscheur

Season outlook: Of all the teams in the conference, Minnesota may have the hardest time replacing its players who left the program this offseason. Jordan Murphy and Amir Coffey are no longer in Minneapolis, a pair which on its own would be hard to replicate. But the Golden Gophers also lose five other players from last year’s NCAA Tournament team, so Richard Pitino will need someone to break out if Minnesota is going to make a trip back to the Big Dance. Big man Daniel Oturu showed moments of dominance last season, and if he can take a step forward, the Gophers might find themselves in the middle of the pack in the Big Ten, but that’s likely their ceiling.

-Matt Lingerman

Nebraska

Head coach: Fred Hoiberg (1st season)

Key players: Haanif Cheathem, Matej Kavas

Season outlook: There’s a whole lot of new faces in Omaha and the most notable is the man in charge. Fred Hoiberg was fired by the Bulls’ front office after coaching the NBA team for three full seasons, and now he’s at the helm of a Nebraska program that only returns two players from a season ago — yes, the Cornhuskers lost 11 players that were on the roster a season ago this offseason. The turnover in Nebraska is unreal in a sense, this team has lost just about everything it had from last season and is building its way back up with the addition of six, three-star recruits and five transfers. Cheathem and Kavas are two of the transfers eligible to play right away, and they’ll be leaned on heavily for production. Depending on how they play and the extent to which the freshmen can contribute, this season could be one to forget for Hoiberg in his first year back in the college game.

- Evan Patrick

Northwestern

Head coach: Chris Collins (7th season)

Key players: Miller Kopp, Pete Nance

Season outlook: After making its first ever NCAA Tournament in 2017, Northwestern has not been able to replicate its success, and this season will likely be the worst yet for Chris Collins’ squad. The Wildcats, who finished in last place in the Big Ten last season and won only 13 games, lost their top three scorers and will suit up with 10 players who are redshirt sophomores or younger. After a year in which the Wildcats struggled to find a main facilitator, one interesting newcomer to watch will be Pat Spencer, a fifth-year transfer from Loyola Maryland who played four years of college lacrosse. If he can stabilize the backcourt, Northwestern may be able to climb out of the basement — but likely not by much, even in that best case scenario.

-Matt Lingerman

Ohio State

Head coach: Chris Holtmann (3rd season)

Key players: Kaleb Wesson, Andre Wesson

Season outlook: It was an up and season for Ohio State a year ago, but it ended with an NCAA tournament berth and an eventual exit in the round of 32. But the Buckeyes enter this season with the No. 18 ranking in the preseason AP poll and arguably the Big Ten’s best overall recruiting class. Chris Holtmann brought in three ESPN Top 100 prospects — DJ Carton, EJ Liddell and Alonzo Gaffney, all of which were four star recruits ranked in the top 50. After only losing two of the squad’s top five scorers from a year ago, don’t expect Ohio State to miss a beat this year on that end of the floor, especially with the new freshman talent — DJ Carton will likely start in his first college season. If there’s one thing that has plagued this Buckeyes team in recent years, it's getting upset by inferior teams, but if they can take care of business when needed this team could finish in the top-25 and make a run in the tournament.

-Evan Patrick

Penn State

Head coach: Pat Chambers (9th season)

Key players: Lamar Stevens, Mike Watkins

Season outlook: It sounds silly to think that a team which lost 10 consecutive conference games, was bounced in its first Big Ten Tournament game and lost two of its most important players in Josh Reaves and Rasir Bolton comes into 2019-20 with high expectations, but that’s the reality for Penn State. For the first time in recent memory, the Nittany Lions boast depth and experience, and while that’s key, the bottom line is that Penn State goes as Lamar Stevens goes. In his swan song, the senior forward will be asked to do a little bit of everything — and that includes knowing when to let his teammates take the reigns. In a conference where finishing in the top half of the league all but guarantees a spot in the Big Dance, Penn State will need to avoid a slow start in Big Ten play to break the near-decade long NCAA Tournament drought.

-Matt Lingerman

Purdue

Head coach: Matt Painter (15th season)

Key players: Matt Haarms, Nojel Eastern

Season outlook: Replacing a backcourt which provided so much scoring in Carsen Edwards and Ryan Cline is no small task, but Matt Painter’s team is built to avoid a slump following the duo’s departure. Matt Haarms and Nojel Eastern, who are listed at 7-foot-3 and 6-foot-6, respectively, could give opposing offenses headaches with their reach, but both will have to step up on the offensive end to get the Boilermakers back where they want to go. If that happens, watch for Purdue — a team which shared a portion of the Big Ten regular season title and narrowly missed out on a Final Four appearance a year ago — to compete with Michigan State for the class of the Big Ten.

-Matt Lingerman

Rutgers

Head coach: Steve Pikiell (4th season)

Key players: Geo Baker, Montez Mathis

Season outlook: Little by little, Rutgers is moving in the right direction. The unexpected loss of forward Eugene Omoruyi (Oregon transfer) is a tough pill to swallow, but Steve Pikiell’s team should continue to progress in 2019-20. The Scarlet Knights return eight players with starting experience, and will add Texas transfer Jacob Young and freshman combo-guard Paul Mulcahy to an experienced roster. This was a young team that overachieved last season and turned itself into one of the better defensive sides in the Big Ten, but some serious offensive strides will need to be made if this team wants to qualify for a postseason tournament, a significant step for a program that has been mired in futility for years.

- Caleb Wilfinger

Wisconsin

Head coach: Greg Gard (5th season)

Key players: D’Mitrik Trice, Brad Davison

Season outlook: Unfortunately for Wisconsin, much of its offense has been depleted as both Ethan Happ and Kahlil Iverson moved on from the program. But a new core will step into their place for the 2019-20 season they have some key returning talent despite the losses of two cornerstone players. D’Mitrik Trice, Brad Davison and Nate Reuvers are all returning and will look to keep Wisconsin relevant in both the conference and national scene. This very well could be the biggest challenge for coach Greg Gard in his short tenure at Wisconsin as creating offense could be an issue that arises rather quickly. But it will be its stifling defense which will determine whether or not Wisconsin has a forgettable season and if the Badgers can keep the defense in good shape, and find ways to create easy scoring opportunities than the team may find itself back in the NCAA tournament.

- Justin Morganstein