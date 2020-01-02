Josh Reaves summer league 5
Former Penn State men's basketball player Josh Reaves speaks with members of the media as a member of the Dallas Mavericks after practice. 

 Photo courtesy of Mavs.com

Josh Reaves is suiting up as an NBA player tonight.

The former Penn State guard was showered with support from his Dallas Mavericks teammates when he made the walk to the arena for the game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Reaves has spent the 2019-20 season playing for the Mavericks' G League affiliate, the Texas Legends. He is averaging 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game in 21 games played this season.

