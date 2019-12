A week after earning its first Top-25 nod in more than two decades, Penn State has moved up in the AP Poll to No. 20.

The jump comes after a quiet week for the Nittany Lions during which the team played only one game, a 29-point rout of Central Connecticut State on Friday night.

The team will again play only one game before the next AP Poll comes out, a Sunday matchup with Cornell at the Bryce Jordan Center. That will be the final nonconference game of the season for the 10-2 Nittany Lions.