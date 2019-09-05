The Big Ten Conference has announced the 2019-2020 men’s basketball conference television schedule Thursday.

The Nittany Lions will appear in at least 25 televised games this season on BTN, FS1 and the ESPN family of networks.

Penn State’s season opener on Tuesday, Nov. 5, against Maryland Eastern Shore will be broadcast on BTN Plus at 7 p.m. The team’s first Saturday game against Wagner, on Nov. 9, will also be broadcast on BTN Plus with the tipoff time yet to be determined. Both games will be held at the Bryce Jordan Center.

FS1 will broadcast the Gavitt Tipoff game when the team travels to Washington D.C. to face Georgetown. The game is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 14 with a 6:30 p.m. tipoff. FS1 will also broadcast two February games for the Nittany Lions, with the home game against Illinois on Feb. 18 and the away game against Indiana on Feb. 23.

The Big Ten Network will host the brunt of Penn State’s regular season games. Among them are a home game against Alabama on Dec. 14 and the neutral site game against Iowa on Jan. 4 in Philadelphia.

The team will appear on ESPN2 for both the NIT Season Tip-Off game against Mississippi on Nov. 27 and its conference home opener on Dec. 10 against Maryland at 7 p.m.

On Jan. 18, the game against Ohio State at noon will either be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. The Nittany Lion home finale against Michigan State on March 3 will be available on either ESPN or ESPN2.

Below is the full men’s basketball T.V. schedule:

2019-20 Penn State Men's Basketball Schedule

Tues., Nov. 5 – MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE, 7 p.m. ET, BTN+

Sat., Nov. 9 – WAGNER, TBD, BTN+

Thur., Nov. 14 – at Georgetown (Gavitt Games), FS1, 6:30 p.m. ET

Tues., Nov. 19 – BUCKNELL, 6:30 p.m. ET, BTN

Sat., Nov. 23 – YALE, TBD, BTN/BTN+

Wed., Nov. 27 – vs. Mississippi (NIT Season Tip-Off at Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.), 5 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Fri., Nov. 29 – vs. Oklahoma State or Syracuse (NIT Season Tip-Off at Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.) TBA, ESPN2/ESPNU/ESPN News

Wed., Dec. 4 – WAKE FOREST (Big Ten/ACC Challenge), Time TBD, TV TBD

Sat., Dec. 7 – at Ohio State*, TBD, BTN

Tues., Dec. 10 – MARYLAND*, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Sat., Dec. 14 – ALABAMA, 2 p.m. ET, BTN

Fri., Dec. 20 – CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE, 6 p.m. ET, BTN

Sun., Dec. 29 – CORNELL, Noon, ESPNU

Sat., Jan. 4 – vs. Iowa* (The Palestra, Philadelphia, Pa.), 2 p.m. ET, BTN

Tues., Jan. 7 – at Rutgers*, 7 p.m. ET, BTN

Sat., Jan. 11 – WISCONSIN*m TBD, BTN

Wed., Jan. 15 – at Minnesota*, 9 p.m., BTN

Sat., Jan. 18 – OHIO STATE*, Noon, ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU

Wed., Jan. 22 – at Michigan*, 7 p.m. ET, BTN

Wed., Jan. 29 – INDIANA*, 8:30 p.m., BTN

Sat., Feb. 1 – at Nebraska*, 7 p.m. ET, BTN

Tues., Feb. 4 – at Michigan State*, 8 p.m. ET, BTN

Sat., Feb. 8 – MINNESOTA*, 4 p.m. ET, BTN

Tues., Feb. 11 – at Purdue*, 6:30 p.m. ET, BTN

Sat., Feb. 15 – NORTHWESTERN*, Noon ET, BTN

Tues., Feb. 18 – ILLINOIS*, 6:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Sun., Feb. 23 – at Indiana*, Noon ET, FS1

Wed., Feb. 26 – RUTGERS*, 7 p.m. ET, BTN

Sat., Feb. 29 – at Iowa*, 2 p.m. ET, BTN

Tues., March 3 – MICHIGAN STATE*, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

Sat., March 7 – at Northwestern*, 4 p.m. ET, BTN

Wed.-Sun, March 11-15 – Big Ten Conference Tournament, Indianapolis, Ind. BTN & CBS

HOME GAMES in ALL CAPS.

* Designates Big Ten Conference game.