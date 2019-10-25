As Penn State continues its preparation for the much anticipated 2019-20 season, its depth at guard is going to be a luxury which Pat Chambers hasn’t had since his tenure began.

With a mix of veterans and young talent, the Nittany Lions are expected to compete within the Big Ten this year and possibly clinch an NCAA Tournament berth for the first time since 2011.

But with a diversified group of guards with both offensive and defensive ability, Chambers has a decision to make on their minutes.

Jamari Wheeler, Junior

Jamari Wheeler will likely be given the keys once again to the team’s starting point guard role after proving to the coaching staff last season that he can be the team’s floor general.

The Florida native made major strides on offense toward the end of last season, starting in the final 16 games and finishing the year with a 2.4 assist to turnover ratio in the last two months of the season.

Wheeler has also reportedly worked tirelessly on his offensive game this summer, trying to establish a consistent jumper to pair along with his unique athleticism.

But it is not the offensive upside that excites the Penn State coaching staff about Wheeler.

Rather it is his smothering defensive talent which makes the junior guard a special asset for the Nittany Lions.

Wheeler was third in the Big Ten in total steals a year ago and essentially will be tasked with guarding whatever explosive guard teams may throw at him this year.

The junior guard’s lockdown capability will be critical for the Nittany Lions, as the conference is filled with talented scorers in the backcourt.

Ultimately, if he can string together some solid offensive play paired with his skilled defensive game, expect Wheeler to be a critical part of Penn State’s winning formula.

Myles Dread, Sophomore

The likely candidate to fill out the two-guard spot for the Nittany Lions in the starting lineup will be sophomore Myles Dread.

Dread, a Detroit native, was a pleasant surprise on the scoring sheet for Penn State last year.

In his freshman campaign, Dread scored 8.3 points per game and led the team in three-point field goals with 67 on the year — one behind the Penn State freshman record.

The 6-foot-4 sophomore will look to be one of the primary second options to Lamar Stevens when it comes to scoring the ball once play begins in November.

Dread has proven to be a capable scorer in his short time in State College and he will be forced to showcase that if the Nittany Lions plan on having a successful season.

Being a member of the starting backcourt with Wheeler will mean that Dread will be expected to score, and although he won't have to carry the load, he will certainly need to be an active member of Penn State’s offense.

Curtis Jones Jr., Graduate Transfer

The Nittany Lions got themselves some much needed depth this off-season, bringing in former Indiana and Oklahoma State guard Curtis Jones Jr. to the program.

Jones is a seasoned combo guard with plenty of Power Five conference experience in his years with the Hoosiers and Cowboys.

The graduate student presents some much needed versatility on the offensive end as has proven that he can score anywhere on the floor.

Plus, Jones showcased his ability to come off the bench nicely at his previous two schools.

At Oklahoma State last season, Jones played the role of sixth man and found himself a nice niche as a bench scorer for an above .500 team.

If the Richmond, Virginia native can display the same amount of production that he did with the Cowboys last season, then expect him to see consistent minutes and receive multiple looks to score the ball.

Izaiah Brockington, Redshirt Sophomore

For St. Bonaventure transfer Izaiah Brockington, a lot of curious eyes will be focused on him this season as he has had a full year to learn the program.

A lengthy guard with freak athleticism and tremendous leaping ability, Brockington has perhaps the most upside of anyone on this list.

Brockington declared his transfer from the Bonnies after playing all 34 games for them in his freshman season, but had to sit out last year due to NCAA transfer regulations.

The Archbishop Ryan grad comes in having developed in high school via the Philadelphia Catholic League, which also happens to have well-known basketball powerhouse Roman Catholic in the conference — the high school current Nittany Lions Lamar Stevens and Seth Lundy attended.

But for Brockington this season, the coaching staff will look to squeeze out every ounce of that athleticism he possesses as natural abilities like his are few and far between.

Plus, with his year off from college basketball, Brockington has had the chance to work with the coaching staff and continues to improve fundamentally every day.

If Brockington can become a consistent scoring threat on the offensive end and keep up with the other quick athletic guards defensively, then he should be getting plenty of rotational minutes or even a spot in the starting lineup at some point this season.

Myreon Jones, Sophomore

Perimeter scoring may be considered one of Penn State’s weaker aspects when looking at the team this year.

But if sophomore guard Myreon Jones can continue his development from last season and find open looks, then that narrative could change quickly.

Jones is a small but confident shooter when given the opportunity, but that is just what the Alabama native will be looking for as season begins.

We’ve seen Jones take over at some points last season, and he did so in fact in one of the largest games in recent memory for the Nittany Lions.

Jones dropped 18 points in an upset win against No. 13 Virginia Tech as a freshman last year, which included four threes on 7-of-11 shooting.

But his streaky shooting became a bit of an issue at times last year and missed contested jump shots this season could lead to his role diminishing.

If some of the other guards can create for Jones and allow him to have space to shoot, then he could be one of the main offensive components for Penn State in the 2019-2020 campaign.