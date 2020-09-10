Former Penn State men’s basketball star, Talor Battle returns home to Happy Valley.

After spending two years as a financial advisor following a brief overseas professional career, Battle has returned to the Penn State program as an assistant coach on Patrick Chambers’ staff, announced Thursday.

Coach Patrick Chambers today announced the addition of Talor Battle as a Nittany Lion assistant coach. Welcome home! https://t.co/6pEUjFyMQD 🔵🦁⚪ #ClimbWithUs 🄲🄻🄸🄼🄱 🅃🄾🄶🄴🅃🄷🄴🅁 pic.twitter.com/ZbmCyz66kT — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) September 10, 2020

Battle, a three-year captain for the Nittany Lions, was a two-time All-Big Ten selection during his Penn State career in 2011 and is the program’s all-time leading scorer with 2,213 points. He also holds the Big Ten record for career minutes played at 4,799.

Battle led the team to their first-ever National Invitation Tournament (NIT) title in 2009.

“Talor embodies everything it means to be a Nittany Lion and his work ethic, winning mentality and attitude align with our vision for success," Chambers told GoPSU. "His experiences at Penn State as a leader, as a competitor in the Big Ten and as part of this community will be invaluable for our current and future student-athletes.”

His addition to the staff comes directly after previous assistant coach Kevin Freeman left the team to join UCONN’s staff earlier in the month.

