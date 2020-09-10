Sports News
Former Penn State men’s basketball star, Talor Battle returns home to Happy Valley.

After spending two years as a financial advisor following a brief overseas professional career, Battle has returned to the Penn State program as an assistant coach on Patrick Chambers’ staff, announced Thursday.

Battle, a three-year captain for the Nittany Lions, was a two-time All-Big Ten selection during his Penn State career in 2011 and is the program’s all-time leading scorer with 2,213 points. He also holds the Big Ten record for career minutes played at 4,799.

Battle led the team to their first-ever National Invitation Tournament (NIT) title in 2009.

“Talor embodies everything it means to be a Nittany Lion and his work ethic, winning mentality and attitude align with our vision for success," Chambers told GoPSU. "His experiences at Penn State as a leader, as a competitor in the Big Ten and as part of this community will be invaluable for our current and future student-athletes.”

His addition to the staff comes directly after previous assistant coach Kevin Freeman left the team to join UCONN’s staff earlier in the month.

