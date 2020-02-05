Penn State’s celebration didn’t end at the Breslin Center on Tuesday night.

The Nittany Lions, fresh off a victory over No. 16 Michigan State, were welcomed back to State College by the community in an event hosted by the Legion of Blue.

The welcome-back event was announced spontaneously via Twitter at 10:28 p.m. following the Nittany Lions’ win, and members of the Legion of Blue showed up to the Bryce Jordan Center in droves beginning at about 12:30 a.m.

The team arrived at the BJC at approximately 1:15 a.m. after flying back from East Lansing, Michigan

Penn State greeted with fanfare after its big win over Michigan State. pic.twitter.com/72PElqkOmT — Andrew Porterfield (@aporterfield7) February 5, 2020

Although the Nittany Lions’ success wasn’t forecasted by many, those affiliated with the program knew from the very beginning.

“We knew coming into the year that it was going to be something special,” Legion of Blue president Vinny Nardella (senior - integrative arts) said.

The Legion of Blue is the official student section of Penn State basketball and has held the name since the 2015-16 season.

While Penn State isn’t traditionally recognized as a basketball school, men’s basketball games are attracting more visitors as the season goes on.

“It’s visible that the fan base is behind it. The entire community is behind it. You just gotta keep climbing and it’ll all work itself out in the end,” Nardella said.

14,875 fans attended Penn State’s home tilt against Ohio State earlier this season and set the attendance record for a men’s basketball game.

With the win, Penn State is now 17-5 on the season and 7-4 in conference play. The team has an opportunity to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011.

“To see them get a win tonight at Michigan State was big for the team. I’m glad that we’re here to support them,” Charles Buzeleski (senior - telecommunications) said.

Ethan Cook (junior - broadcast journalism) has a tight-knit relationship with the team and coach Pat Chambers. Cook serves as the “PSU TV Guy” on game days.

“It means so much to me to see coach Chambers finally get the success that he rightfully deserves because he’s such an amazing basketball coach,” Cook said.

Chambers has a 144-145 record in his nine-year stint at Penn State.

As the Nittany Lions ready up for Saturday’s home affair against Minnesota, Legion of Blue vice president Liz Cooney (senior - labor and employment relations/public relations) had two parting words for the team.

“Keep climbin’,” Cooney said.