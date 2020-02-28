Big Ten teams have been dominant at home all season long and Iowa is no exception.

The Hawkeyes have dropped just a single game in Iowa City so far and Penn State is in need of a win amidst a battle for the top spot in the conference.

Earlier in the year the Nittany Lions got the better of Iowa at the Palestra in Philadelphia where Penn State put up 89 points en route to victory.

In that game, Izaiah Brockington was Penn State’s leading scorer in the initial meeting where he put up 23 points, but the scoring really came from all over the Nittany Lions’ roster.

Brockington is coming off another performance as Penn State’s leading scorer on Tuesday night when the Nittany Lions knocked off Rutgers.

The sophomore guard has seen an increased role since Myreon Jones went out with an undisclosed illness. It remains unknown whether or not Jones will make his return on Saturday as the Alabama native has missed the past six contests for Penn State.

Luka Garza scored 34 points for the Hawkeyes in January’s game, and since then he’s been at the front of the race for Big Ten player of the year. His matchup down low with John Harrar and Mike Watkins will be key in determining the outcome of this second clash.

Garza leads the Big Ten in points per game at 23.6, which also puts him in the top-five in the country. The senior big man isn’t afraid to shoot from the outside as he has averaged 36 percent on over three attempts per game.

The Hawkeyes will see a starting guard return to the lineup for Saturday’s game as freshman CJ Fredrick is back from injury, per Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery.

Fredrick has averaged 10 points per game this season, good for third-most on the team, while shooting 46 percent from beyond the arc, which leads the Big Ten.

Joe Wieskamp sits at second in scoring for the Hawkeyes at over 14 points per game and has been a consistent shooter from the outside.

Iowa is fourth in three point shooting as a team in the conference while Penn State ranks seventh.

While the Nittany Lions are coming off a win earlier in the week, the Hawkeyes lost to Michigan State by eight points after the Spartans tallied 51 second half points in East Lansing on Tuesday.

In that game, Garza put up 20 points, but went 0-of-5 from three point range, and senior Ryan Kriener scored 18 points in just 19 minutes.