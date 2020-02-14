After knocking off Purdue in Mackey Arena on Tuesday, No. 13 Penn State returns home for its first meeting of the season against Northwestern.

According to Oddsshark, a website that aggregates betting news, odds and trends, the Nittany Lions are 13-point favorites against the Wildcats. Additionally, 67 percent of those placing a bet on the contest favor Penn State to win and cover the spread, while 43 percent have picked Northwestern to cover.

Oddsshark states that Penn State is 14-8-2 against the spread this season, while Northwestern is 9-13-1. The average odds for Penn State to cover are hovering around -110, while the best current odds for the Wildcats lie at either -115 on most sites.

Penn State’s average moneyline is undefined at the moment, as the Nittany Lions are expected to be a somewhat significant favorite at home.

According to Oddshark, the over/under for the game is 140.5. So far the consensus amongst those placing a wager skews toward taking the over.

Prediction: Penn State 78, Northwestern 61

Northwestern has been playing some of its better basketball of the season in recent weeks, but this should be a game that Penn State dominates from the opening tip.

It remains to be seen if the Nittany Lions will be without sophomore guard Myreon Jones on Saturday, but that shouldn't hinder their offense since Myles Dread and Seth Lundy have stepped up time and again over the course of this winning streak.

I think this one will be pretty academic from start to finish, and I expect Penn State to win its eighth straight and move into a tie for first place in the Big Ten by the end of Saturday's action.