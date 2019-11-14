Penn State was tasked with its first tough nonconference game of the year on Thursday night as the team traveled south to Washington D.C. to take on Georgetown, but Pat Chambers' squad was up to the task.

The Nittany Lions were able to pick up an important early season win, as they defeated the Hoyas 81-66.

Penn State got out to an early lead thanks to a scorching hot start by sophomore Myreon Jones.

While Jones was lighting it up on the offensive end, the rest of the team was holding it down defensively.

In fact, the Nittany Lion got out to an 18 point first half lead thanks to 16 points off of Georgetown turnovers.

But the Nittany Lions returned the favor, coughing the ball up nine times in the half which allowed the Hoyas to claw back into the game and cut the deficit down to eight at the half.

Penn State though, came out and displayed the same energy as it did in the first half and fended off a flurry of second-half Hoya bursts.

Myreon Jones’ scoring leads the way

Nittany Lion guard Myreon Jones scored 14 of the first 16 Nittany Lions points, which included four 3-pointers on his first four attempts.

The second-year man continued to score at an elite level as the game progressed, finishing the night with 21 points on 6-of-13 shooting and 5-of-8 from downtown en route to the victory.

Jones is certainly a source of scoring that Penn State needs this year if it plans on making a run in the Big Ten and beyond.

Defensive aggressiveness

Penn State came out with an attitude defensively right from the opening tip.

Pat Chambers’ group forced turnover after turnover in the first half and as a result turned those takeaways into points. Mike Watkins picked up three blocks in the opening five minutes to set the tone defensively.

Penn State set the pace and used an active first 10 minutes to jump out to an early lead which it never relinquished.

The Nittany Lions ended up scoring 22 points off turnovers in the game which disrupted Georgetown’s offensive flow all night.

Lamar Stevens early struggles

Penn State usually goes how its superstar Lamar Stevens does, but early in this game that was far from the case.

As the Nittany Lions jumped out to a big first half lead, the preseason first team All-Big Ten nominee was held silent.

Stevens finished the half with four points on 1-of-7 shooting but came out a different player after the intermission.

The senior forward finished with 14 points and nine boards and played a key role in Penn State’s game sealing run in the second half, even though he shot 4-of-14 from the floor. He managed to add a pair of big 3-pointers in the second half.