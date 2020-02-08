In front of a sold-out Bryce Jordan Center, Penn State looked like the 22nd-best team in the country.

The Nittany Lions jumped out to an early lead which they never relinquished, holding on to beat Minnesota 83-77 and advancing to 18-5 (8-4 in the Big Ten). With the win, the Nittany Lions snapped a five-game losing streak to the Golden Gophers and avenged their loss to Minnesota which bounced Penn State from last year’s Big Ten Tournament.

The victory also means Penn State already has more wins in 2019-20 than it had in three of the past four seasons, and it came in front of more than 15,000 fans.

Here are three takeaways from Penn State’s sixth-straight Big Ten win — a program record.

Stevens versus Oturu — Round Two

Lamar Stevens said on Thursday that he isn’t thinking about the verbal spat he had with Minnesota big man Daniel Oturu following Minnesota’s win over the Nittany Lions on Jan. 15, but the BJC crowd certainly hadn’t forgotten about it.

From the gitgo, Penn State fans laid into Oturu, and a few members of the Legion of Blue held signs directed at him. On the court, Stevens won the battle.

The two guarded each other for a fair amount of possessions, and both led their teams in scoring. Oturu’s 15 first half points were nine more than any other Gopher, but he did so inefficiently, hitting only 5-of-13 from the field before the break. He didn’t find his rhythm until late in the second half and finished with a team-high points.

At the other end, Stevens had one of his strongest offensive performances of the season. In Myreon Jones’ absence, he finished with 33 points on 11-of-21 shooting, including two 3-pointers — one of which over Oturu. He was also solid from the line, an area he’s been relatively underwhelming from this year, hitting 7-of-8.

He also threw down a timely two-handed slam when Minnesota trimmed the deficit to six points midway through the second half.

Stevens added a strong defensive performance which included blocking a Marcus Carr layup attempt off the backboard.

Stevens has been dominant since Penn State’s three-game skid in January, and that didn't change on Saturday.

Lundy and Harrar continue to shine as starters

The Nittany Lions are now 6-1 since Pat Chambers made the decision to start Seth Lundy and John Harrar over Myles Dread and Mike Watkins.

Lundy, though inefficient from the field, had a perfect day at the stripe. He finished with eight points, six boards and an emphatic block off the backboard on a Michael Hurt layup attempt.

Harrar added eight points of his own, all coming from within a few feet of the bucket. He added a pair of steals and defended well in the lane. Harrar’s performance was especially crucial considering Watkins struggled to find a groove on Saturday after posting back-to-back strong performances in Penn State’s last two games.

Nittany Lions take advantage of raucous BJC

For the first time since 2011, Penn State drew a sell out, and the Nittany Lions made the most of the white out.

It took only 33 seconds for Penn State to jump out to the lead, and the game would never be tied again. Penn State held a 14-point lead at halftime, and the Golden Gophers trailed by double digits for most of the second half, until Minnesota cut the lead to as small as three points with just over five minutes remaining.

There were plenty of moments which garnered a rise out of the Penn State faithful, but a sequence late in the first half was perhaps the most impressive.

After Harrar and Jamari Wheeler doubled Tre’ Williams, Harrar scooped up a loose ball and shuffled it to Izaiah Brockington who took it from midcourt, finishing with a vicious one-handed slam. Oturu looked poise to contest the shot, but ultimately stayed grounded as Brockington gave the Lions a 14-point lead.

Later, with 3:13 remaining in the game, Dread used a jab step to send his defender the wrong way before burying a 3 from the left wing, which gave Penn State room to breathe after Minnesota clawed its way back into the game.

In addition to Alumni Day, Saturday was also “Everyone is Awesome’ Day, and over 70 organizations supporting individuals with disabilities were in attendance. The Penn State starters walked out with individuals with special needs during the player introductions.

The first 1,000 students to enter the arena also received Stevens t-shirts, and the first 2,000 fans received a children’s book authored by the senior forward.

Up Next

The Nittany Lions will look to extend the Big Ten winning streak to a program-best seven games when they travel to Purdue on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.