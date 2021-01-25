As many teams in the Big Ten sit at or just before the halfway point in their schedules, Penn State lags just behind with only seven games played so far in the conference.

The Nittany Lions had a rough go of things to start the season after playing five consecutive games against some of the top teams in the conference. Since then, Penn State has won back-to-back games against some teams near the bottom of the Big Ten standings.

Penn State is now quickly approaching a critical point in its schedule, as the window to accumulate wins closes and the NCAA tournament selection day looms larger.

At this point in the season, interim coach Jim Ferry’s program certainly still has a chance to fight its way into the NCAA Tournament, but will need to get some big wins over talented teams down the stretch.

That being said, what does the rest of Penn State's schedule look like?

The Nittany Lions have 12 games remaining on their schedule, seven of which are against teams currently ranked in the top 25 of the AP Poll. The team also has four games against teams sitting at the bottom of the Big Ten.

Regardless of their opponents’ current records, none of the teams in the Big Ten are pushovers, and it will require a complete effort on both sides of the ball from Penn State for the Nittany Lions to earn a victory.

The blue and white’s next matchup is against No. 15 Ohio State, but will come after a much needed four day rest for a Penn State team that played four games within a week.

The Buckeyes are 6-4 in the Big Ten and are in the top five in the conference in both points per game and points allowed per game.

Wednesday’s matchup will be the first game against a ranked team since the Nittany Lions’ game against Illinois on Jan 19.

Ohio State is a talented team, but runs a lot of isolation and 1-on-1, as it has the lowest assist per game total in the Big Ten. It will be an interesting matchup for Penn State’s high-pressure man defense.

A win against Ohio State would be a huge boost for Penn State’s tournament hopes and may give the team the momentum it needs to make a run in the Big Ten.

The other upcoming ranked matchups for the Nittany Lions include Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan and Iowa.

Penn State will be more than challenged by Michigan and Iowa, as the two teams have two of the premier big men in the country in Hunter Dickinson and Luka Garza, respectively. The Nittany Lions have struggled defending the paint all season.

Wisconsin and Minnesota are both more winnable games for the team matchup wise, but a victory against either team would become a signature win on Penn State’s tournament resume should it pull off the upset.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

How guards have helped Penn State men’s basketball turn its season around Penn State has had an up and down season so far, but one constant across all of its games ha…

Unlike the first five Big Ten games this season where Penn State had just one home game, the Nittany Lions will have four out of six of those games against ranked opponents at home.

Home court advantage may not be as relevant as it has been in years past due to no fans in arenas, but the travel time playing at home saves is not something to be underestimated in a schedule as grueling as Penn State’s.

Some winnable home games left on the Nittany Lions’ schedule include a game against last place Nebraska, a rematch with Purdue — who only beat Penn State by a narrow margin after pulling away late — and a showdown with Maryland.

The Nittany Lions have been plagued by recurring issues all season like defending the paint, fouling on defense and inconsistent shooting. The majority of these issues appear to be trending toward being remedied.

One thing Penn State has going for it is its experience, as it has one of the most tenured teams in the conference.

Veteran players in the Big Ten know just how tough and how tiring the end of the Big Ten schedule can be, and the Nittany Lions’ elder statesmen could help lead Penn State back to a winning record in the conference.

The next seven weeks could go any number of ways for this team. Penn State has put itself in a position that will require a much improved second half of the season, but as Ferry has repeatedly alluded to — in the Big Ten, every game is going to be a dogfight.