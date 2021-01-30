It took almost an entire decade, but Penn State has finally secured another win over Wisconsin.

The Nittany Lions defeated the No. 14 Badgers 81-71 after a surge of scoring in the second half as they improved to 6-7 on the season and 3-6 in conference play.

The midseason victory was the first blue-and-white win over the program out of Madison since the 2011 Big Ten Tournament.

The first half ended with the Nittany Lions trailing by three points after Wisconsin dominated the interior with its size advantage.

The second half was a different story, though, as Penn State exploded on the offensive end, outscoring Wisconsin 50-37 in the second half on 53.5% shooting.

Penn State travels to Wisconsin for the second game of the season series on Tuesday, Feb. 2 with tip-off set for 7 p.m.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Penn State’s first win over the Badgers since 2011.

Second-half success

After a somewhat quiet first half, Izaiah Brockington came out looking to attack the rim in the second, and the rest of Penn State’s players fed off his energy.

The junior guard consistently found his way to the basket and was all over the defensive glass.

Brockington finished with a team-high nine rebounds to go along with his 18 points that were second to only Myreon Jones.

The Nittany Lions played a clean second half, as they only committed six fouls and turned the ball over just twice.

Penn State was able to cause chaos on the defensive end and turn it into offense too, as it came away with 10 points off turnovers in the second half alone.

Guard Sam Sessoms returned from injury to provide a boost off the bench, adding eight points and was key in generating half-court offense.

Myreon Jones finds a rhythm

Penn State’s leading scorer had a few games in a row where he was a non-factor in the first half, but the junior guard made his presence felt early in this one.

Jones put up 10 points in the opening half and came out of the break looking to take over.

In the first five minutes of the second half, he knocked down two fadeaway jumpers, grabbed two rebounds and found Brockington in transition for a thunderous slam.

That sparked the Nittany Lions to take the lead back for the first time in the second half.

Jones would finish as Penn State’s leading scorer with 20 points, and he would also tally four rebounds.

The junior now has five games of 20 or more points this season.

Wisconsin bigs not enough

The Badgers relied heavily on their big men in the first half to go into the break with the lead.

Despite coming off the bench, senior forward Nate Reuvers and sophomore forward Tyler Wahl combined for 22 points in the opening 20 minutes as Nittany Lions John Harrar and Seth Lundy struggled to defend the interior.

Wisconsin would continue to look inside in its methodical half-court offense, but it didn’t find the same success as the game went on.

Jim Ferry had his side double-team the post consistently and it caused problems for the Badgers forwards.

Wisconsin would end up outscoring Penn State 36-26 in the paint, but that margin is less than what it has been in some of the Nittany Lions’ previous contests.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE