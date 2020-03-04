Pat Chambers knew that his team wasn’t out of the woods yet.

Mike Watkins had just finished an acrobatic layup at the rim in the waning seconds of the first half to give Penn State a 46-31 lead at the break, capping off a near-perfect opening 20 minutes.

In their final home game of the 2019-20 season, the Nittany Lions played one of their best halves of basketball of the year and thoroughly dominated a red-hot Michigan State team.

As they left the court, the hosts were serenaded with cheers from the nearly 13,500 fans at the Bryce Jordan Center, and it seemed as if Penn State had found its mojo once again.

But Chambers’ team knew that the run was coming.

In fact, it happened back on Feb. 4, when the Spartans rallied from 11 points down to take the lead at multiple junctures of the second half, even as Penn State ultimately pulled out a victory in the Breslin Center.

So, the Nittany Lions were prepared for Michigan State to make a run coming out of the locker room.

They just couldn’t stop it.

“I think that we got away from our formula in the second half,” John Harrar said. “I keep going back to our formula when it comes to buying into our own roles, and defending and rebounding. They have a bunch of weapons out there, and they’re really tough [to defend].”

It started with a 3-pointer from Aaron Henry on the opening possession of the second half.

After empty possessions from both teams, Rocket Watts made a driving layup, and followed that up with a jumper in transition.

Suddenly, the Spartans had trimmed the deficit to just eight points with 18 minutes to play.

Chambers called a timeout, but things only got worse for his side, as it only took three more minutes for Michigan State to tie the score at 49 and quickly take the lead on a Xavier Tillman layup off a turnover.

During this stretch, Penn State’s offensive execution was virtually nonexistent, as the turnovers and missed shots piled up.

“Well we gotta get to the free throw line,” Chambers said. “That's the time where we really need to post up and get an easy one or an offensive rebound put back or a dagger 3-pointer.”

Over the course of a nearly-eight minute span to open the half, the Nittany Lions were outscored by a 24-3 margin and looked completely out of sorts on both sides of the ball.

The crowd that had been cheering in full voice for most of the evening was in a state of shock as Penn State was continually forced to take ill-advised shots and paid for it on the defensive end.

“We weren't making our [3-pointers] and we weren't making our free throws - and I think we missed some layups during that run,” Chambers said. “So they were able to get the rebound and then take the ball from one end, just like we do, from one end to the other very quickly, and they were able to get some easy baskets.”

Once the Spartans took the lead, they never looked back.

Tom Izzo’s group is deep, talented, and led by one of the best tandems in college basketball in Cassius Winston and Tillman.

Even as Penn State rallied late in the game, it never felt like the Nittany Lions were going to retake the lead and undo their abysmal shooting stretch at the start of the half.

Michigan State is an experienced, battle tested side that will be picked by many experts to advance deep into the NCAA Tournament.

But Penn State blew a 19-point lead at home, and that doesn’t happen if Chambers’ group was able to handle the Spartans onslaught to start the final 20 minutes.

“Those first four minutes were massive,” Chambers said. “They got some rebounds, they made a three, we had some turnovers, some long, missed shots, some real quick shots too. I think that definitely swayed the momentum their way...They definitely made some big-time attitude or winning plays that kept the momentum going in their favor.”