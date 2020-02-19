Da’Monte Williams didn’t score a point in 24 minutes on Tuesday night.

In fact, the junior Illini guard attempted only one shot during his team’s upset win over No. 9 Penn State.

And yet, he was the first person coach Brad Underwood mentioned in his postgame press conference.

“Start off with the job Da’Monte did on arguably a guy I think is the most talented player in our league in [Lamar] Stevens,” Underwood said. “I can say that because [Stevens] torched us in my first two years here… We put a little package together to try to bother him.”

Bother him they did.

With Williams — who at 6-foot-3 gives Stevens five inches — acting as a primary defender from the front and receiving help on the backside, Illinois was able to prevent the potential Big Ten Player of the Year from finding a rhythm in the Nittany Lion loss.

Stevens hit a pair of shots from the floor prior to the first media timeout before failing to hit another field goal until only 99 seconds remained in the contest. For the 34 minutes and 45 seconds between those makes, Stevens scored only seven points from the line and finished with 13 points.

“I wouldn’t say Lamar struggled,” Pat Chambers said. “I’d say he had two or three guys on top of him. I thought he was patient, but did a nice job of getting everybody shots.”

Since his emergence as Penn State’s offensive focal point last season, he has shown an ability to avoid forcing shots when tightly guarded. After attempting more than 15 shots on average over the course of Penn State’s eight-game winning streak, Stevens shot only 11 times Tuesday, the last of which being an off-balance heave in the dying embers of the game.

But even though Stevens was a willing passer and finished with zero turnovers, he also ended the game without an assist. The Nittany Lions shot a paltry 36 percent from the floor and 21 percent from deep en route to a 56-point output, their second lowest total in a game this season.

“They played really tough. Their speed really disrupted us,” Chambers said. “We haven’t shot this poorly… The way we’ve been playing, 4-for-19 [on 3-pointers] was a little shocking to me.”

Tuesday was the fourth straight game Penn State was without Myreon Jones and his 14 points per game due to illness. Against Minnesota, Purdue and Northwestern, the Nittany Lions found their way without Jones thanks to outputs from surrounding role players, but that wasn’t the case against Illinois.

The other four starters combined for 20 points, and Izaiah Brockington was the only Nittany Lion aside from Stevens to score in double figures.

It’s worth noting that the method Illinois used to stymie the Penn State offense was different than what teams have found success doing in the past. Whereas opponents like Iowa and Wisconsin have found success slowing down Penn State’s offense with zone looks and forcing the Nittany Lions to work the ball around the perimeter, the Illini, as Chambers said, sped Penn State up.

Against a defense playing as aggressively as Illinois did on Tuesday, it would have greatly benefited Penn State to have an extra ballhandler who would be able to take defenders off the dribble and force help on drives.

There were brief bright spots, namely Penn State’s resilience over the final nine minutes of the first half while Stevens sat on the bench with two fouls. But while the Nittany Lions were able to go into the break down only four points, over the course of the game as a whole Penn State’s offense rarely functioned as it needed to.

“We didn’t necessarily execute to the level we have,” guard Myles Dread said. “Sometimes the ball just doesn’t go in the basket. Sometimes we got the shots that we wanted and sometimes we didn’t.”

A key difference between Tuesday night’s loss and similar losses in past years is that the defeat at the hands of the Illini is that it is not a back breaker in the grand scheme of things. Penn State is still in prime position to earn an all-important double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament and is a near shoe-in for March Madness.

But Tuesday should serve as a cautionary tale. Even when Jones returns — which, given his day-to-day status, could be very soon — Nittany Lion role players are going to have to step up consistently if the team is going to make a deep run.

For one, the offense is predicated on shooting 3s at a high clip. Stevens isn’t going to lead that charge, and Jones can’t do it alone. Second, as opponents become tougher, Penn State could very well run into a team that can aptly defend both Stevens and Jones at the same time. In those situations, others — whether that’s one person or a collection of players — will have to step up.

“You gotta show up every single night in the Big Ten,” Chambers said. “Nothing’s gonna be handed to us, so there’s gonna be a lot of lessons learned from this, and we’ll look at film and we’ll get better.”