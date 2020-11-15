As bits and pieces of Penn State’s non-conference schedule have continued to come out, the Nittany Lions will play VMI at 7 p.m. on November 28.
🚨🚨2020-2021 Schedule Release🚨🚨THE COUNTDOWN IS ON! ⏳🔗 : https://t.co/d5NRnbIkqU📝 : https://t.co/vUCmqQCtsr pic.twitter.com/rgXOX9le3Q— VMI Basketball (@VMI_Basketball) November 15, 2020
The Nittany Lions are 4-1 all time against the Keydets and last played in 2015 when Penn State won 62-50.
VMI is also coached by former Nittany Lion guard Dan Earl, a 1996 All-Big Ten honoree, who spent time as a coach in Happy Valley for six seasons from 2006-11.
MORE SPORTS COVERAGE
Penn State has a decommitment on its hands following Pat Chambers' resignation, as three-sta…