As bits and pieces of Penn State’s non-conference schedule have continued to come out, the Nittany Lions will play VMI at 7 p.m. on November 28.

The Nittany Lions are 4-1 all time against the Keydets and last played in 2015 when Penn State won 62-50.

VMI is also coached by former Nittany Lion guard Dan Earl, a 1996 All-Big Ten honoree, who spent time as a coach in Happy Valley for six seasons from 2006-11.

