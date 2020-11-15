Penn State vs Rutgers, Dread (2)
Guard Myles Dread (2) passes the ball during the men's basketball game against Rutgers at the Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. No. 16 Penn State defeated the Scarlet Knights 65-64.

 Aabha Vora

As bits and pieces of Penn State’s non-conference schedule have continued to come out, the Nittany Lions will play VMI at 7 p.m. on November 28.

The Nittany Lions are 4-1 all time against the Keydets and last played in 2015 when Penn State won 62-50.

VMI is also coached by former Nittany Lion guard Dan Earl, a 1996 All-Big Ten honoree, who spent time as a coach in Happy Valley for six seasons from 2006-11.

