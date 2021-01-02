Coach Ferry Talks to Assistants
Buy Now

Coach Jim Ferry talks to the assistants during a timeout at Penn State men’s basketball game against Virginia Military Institute at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. The Nittany Lions wins the game 86-65.

 Josie Chen

Penn State’s matchup with Wisconsin scheduled for Sunday has been postponed.

In a statement put out by Penn State Athletics, the university announced that the decision to postpone the game was “mutually agreed upon by out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the participants”.

The game was scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 3.

The statement also said that the institutions will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify rescheduling options.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Evan Patrick is a football and basketball reporter at The Daily Collegian. He is a senior majoring in digital and print journalism with minors in business and labor employment relations.