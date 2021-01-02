Penn State’s matchup with Wisconsin scheduled for Sunday has been postponed.

In a statement put out by Penn State Athletics, the university announced that the decision to postpone the game was “mutually agreed upon by out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the participants”.

Sunday’s game vs. No. 6/7 Wisconsin has been postponed. The decision was mutually agreed upon out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the participants. https://t.co/KmteFro7Ud 🔵🦁⚪ — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) January 2, 2021

The game was scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 3.

The statement also said that the institutions will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify rescheduling options.