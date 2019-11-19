Two weeks of the season are in the books and Penn State is off to a 3-0 start after knocking off Georgetown last Thursday.

Pat Chambers and versatile guard Izaiah Brockington met with the media on Monday, ahead of Penn State’s game against Bucknell on Tuesday.

Here are three takeaways from Monday’s press conference.

A confident Jamari Wheeler

Jamari Wheeler has always been a confident player, and his play through the first three games of the 2019-20 season has reflected that.

After Penn State’s victory over Georgetown, Chambers made it a point to mention the contributions his team received from his veteran point guard. He reiterated his praise for Wheeler on Monday.

“Everybody wants to say what Jamari Wheeler can’t do. Well, let me tell you what he can do,” Chambers said. “Did you see that kid? He impacted the game all over the place — defensively, rebounding, toughness, steals, dives, dropping dimes, I mean, that’s the little engine that could.”

The Live Oak, Florida, native finished the game with five points, five assists, three rebounds and four steals. He was all over the floor on the defensive end, and was also a big part of the offense as a facilitator and breaking the press.

Wheeler has never been much of a consistent threat on offense, but unlike in previous years, he doesn’t have to be.

Penn State’s depth has been evident in its first three victories and while Wheeler is a significant part of that, he is not being asked to do too much on the offensive end.

However, when he has been called on, the junior guard has delivered.

“He’s taking good shots, which is great for us,” Chambers said. “He’s also taking the opportunities that are there for him, and playing with confidence, so when he takes those difficult shots, they deserve to go in.”

Brockington getting up to speed

Prior to the 2019-20 season, Izaiah Brockington didn’t play in a basketball game for well over a year.

The transfer from St. Bonaventure had to sit out last season per NCAA transfer regulations, but has been a key cog in Penn State’s offense off the bench.

“I’m really excited about Izaiah and what he brings us off the bench,” Chambers said. “I think the energy that he brings to us, and his ability to score the basketball is going to be key for us. He’s a guy who is really tough to stay in front of and I think we’re already seeing that.”

Through the first three games, Brockington is averaging 10 points and four rebounds, while shooting 48 percent from the floor in 22 minutes.

While he has looked a little rusty on the court, his minutes have increased with each contest, as has his productivity.

“I feel like I’m playing well, making the most out of my minutes when I’m on the floor,” Brockington said. “I think just playing in more games, my decision-making and basketball IQ is coming back, and getting better with every practice and as I watch the film from every game.”

Playing with pace

Penn State is no stranger to playing fast in the Pat Chambers era.

The longtime coach has repeatedly mentioned wanting to play with pace, and score 70-plus points per game.

The Nittany Lions averaged nearly 70 points per game a season ago, and that hasn’t changed in 2019.

“We’re moving the ball and playing with pace,” Chambers said. “I like how we’re focusing on player movement and ball movement, and have to continue to do that in order to get ourselves to the free throw line. Then we have to make free throws once we get to the line.”

Through three games, Penn State is averaging 85.3 points per game, and is shooting nearly 47 percent from the floor.

While this success hasn’t come against top-level competition, there is precedent in place for Chambers’ team to continue its torrid pace of play, and this starts on the defensive end.

“For us, playing fast starts with creating turnovers,” Chambers said. “I think our concepts right now are really good, and we’re doing a good job with being in the right place [on offense]. Once we get to the Big Ten, it’ll come down to making good basketball plays, and we’re getting there.”