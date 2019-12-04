After a split in the NIT Season Tip-Off Tournament, Penn State will look to continue its momentum on Wednesday night when it takes on Wake Forest as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Although the Nittany Lions are facing one of the ACC’s less talented groups, this could be a crucial resume builder for a team with NCAA Tournament aspirations.

This means that come March, this game could become significant depending on what Wake Forest does for the rest of the season.

Led by coach and former NBA standout Danny Manning, the Demon Deacons are coming off a tight loss to No. 12 Arizona and will look for an important Power-5 win on the road.

Pat Chambers, meanwhile, is confident in his group right now and knows that his team can bounce back and go on another run like it did before its loss to Ole Miss.

"I think these guys really responded well to the challenge from the Ole Miss [game],” Chambers said, “We talked about responding, talked about taking care of the little things.”

The Nittany Lions will look to ride Mike Watkins’ recent hot streak as he has looked dominant at times and has been an integral part of Penn State’s early season success.

The senior big man is averaging just under 12 points per game this season but has been an absolute monster on the defensive end of the floor.

The Philadelphia native is averaging 4.0 blocks per game and has disrupted shots in the paint any way possible.

Teammate Lamar Stevens has been convinced all season that Watkins is the key to this Penn State team and can be one of the most valuable players in the conference.

“He’s a game changer,” Stevens said. “When Mike is at his best he is probably the best big man in the Big Ten and I don’t think its close.”

Stevens, Watkins and the rest of the Nittany Lions will look to move to 7-1 when they tip off against the Deacs at 9:15 p.m. at the Bryce Jordan Center.