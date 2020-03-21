Pat Chambers and his team are still grieving the cruelly abrupt end to the program’s most successful season in two decades.

While part of that grieving process undoubtedly includes pouring over the litany of unanswered questions and what-ifs of this strange end, Chambers has also coped by looking forward to next season.

He found an early bit of motivation when CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein didn’t include Penn State in his first top-45 teams for 2020-21 on March 16.

“He didn’t have us in his top-45 and I was a little disappointed,” Chambers said. “I said, ‘How can you not have us in the top-45?’ We have Myreon Jones coming back, he only played 11 [Big Ten] games and was an honorable mention. We have an all-defensive player coming back in Jamari Wheeler and he’s only going to continue to get better.”

Chambers didn’t stop there. He added that John Harrar is one of the program’s best examples of player development and is poised to take over the team’s leadership with Wheeler next year. And guys like Izaiah Brockington, Myles Dread and Seth Lundy, he said, “will only get better.”

I’ll be the first to admit the breadth of my college basketball knowledge is not enough to give an opinion on whether Penn State is poised to be a top-45 team.

But I can say that there is a blueprint in place which could see the Nittany Lions finally — officially — break into the NCAA Tournament next season, even with the departures of Lamar Stevens, Mike Watkins and Curtis Jones Jr.

First, while it can’t be understated just how vital Stevens was to the life of the program over his four years in State College, Penn State showed this year that it can survive without him.

For as dominant as he often was, Stevens wasn’t particularly efficient in his final year. His 42/26/72 slash as a senior was a dip from his final career average for every percentage.

Of course, his 17.6 points per night didn’t just come out of thin air, and aside from the numbers, his ability to draw and work out of double teams, knack for getting to the charity stripe, defensive workrate and leadership are impossible to duplicate by any one player. No one is going to step in and be Lamar Stevens.

Which brings me to my point — no one has to be. Chambers has finally built a team with enough depth to spread the wealth.

The players Chambers mentioned should all help with that; Brockington showed spurts of offensive creativity and tons of bounce, Dread remained a useful piece in the rotation even though his 3-point percentage dipped nearly four points from his freshman year and Jones was an elite scorer before illness derailed his season. Chambers wants Lundy to increase his post-ups and get to the free throw line more.

If those four continue to develop — an area in which Chambers has been recognized nationally for thriving — then there’s reason to believe the offensive drop-off won’t be severe, if there’s a drop-off at all.

Believe it or not, overcoming the loss of Watkins is actually a murkier picture.

Harrar will be perhaps the most respected player in the locker room and is sound defensively. But aside from setting hard screens, his offensive games leaves something to be desired.

He has never carried the load offensively and will never be asked to, but with no true backup big behind him, Penn State is bare in the middle.

Which brings me to my next point — important pieces of next year’s team aren’t part of the program yet.

Chambers is excited about a four-player class of three-star recruits expected to be on the team in the fall, adding that they fit the bill of Penn State as a “high-powered offensive team.”

But it’s important to also keep an eye on the transfer portal for another Jones Jr.-type contributor.

“I think a big man would be a necessity,” Chambers said. “Again, I love the class we have coming in, I love that we’re gonna be staying older. But you’re always looking for areas where we showed some weaknesses.”

Penn State’s success in the transfer portal could be a sign of things to come for the program over the next handful of years.

Whether Stevens’ assertion as one of the nation’s best forwards and Penn State’s unfinished fairytale of a 2019-20 season was enough to give the Nittany Lions the cache as a destination for higher-quality players will play a part in defining the program’s future.

Stevens and Watkins were both talented and symbolic members of a program yearning for consistency. Their departure leaves a couple of unmissable voids, but to assume Penn State is destined to drop back into mediocrity isn’t giving Chambers and the team he’s built enough credit.