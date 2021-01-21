Prior to Thursday night's game against Rutgers, Penn State’s performances resembled that of a broken record.

The Nittany Lions had trouble defending the paint in nearly every game and got themselves in major foul trouble in every contest.

Thursday night's matchup against Rutgers was a very different story.

The Scarlet Knights scored a respectable 38 points in the paint, yet did not score those points in the easy manner other teams have.

The Nittany Lions held their own on the inside and were able to do so without fouling. Against Rutgers, the team tallied just 11 fouls, considerably less than their average of 22 team fouls per game entering the contest.

A big part of Penn State’s improvement came from senior forward John Harrar. Harrar had struggled at times this season trying to defend the slew of talented big men the Big Ten hosts.

Against Rutgers, the 6-foot-9 forward looked noticeably more confident on defense, contesting and altering a number of shot attempts. Interim head coach Jim Ferry picked up on Harrar’s confidence and has been impressed by the respect he garners from the team.

“John Harrar is the greatest leader I've ever been around and I've been coaching for 30 years,” Ferry said. “He is the most consistent human being in everything. Every single day he comes with such a great approach to life and to basketball. He leaves every ounce of energy he has on the floor.”

Even more important than his work on defense was Harrar’s effort on the glass. Harrar grabbed a game high 11 rebounds, four of which were offensive rebounds.

Several of these rebounds came at critical moments in the game after Rutgers had cut into Penn State’s lead. Those critical rebounds led to second chance points or completed key defensive stops.

“Every time I see John get 11 rebounds it doesn't surprise me,” Ferry said. “Sometimes I don't think John gets enough credit for how good of a basketball player he really is. He's truly the heart and soul [of this team].”

Harrar’s play may not be flashy or noticeably skillful, but that is not what he needs to be in order for this team to win.

Against Rutgers, Harrar did a little bit of everything. He finished with an assist, a block and a steal and only committed one foul on the night.

He also chipped in eight points on an impressive 4-for-5 shooting clip.

Statistics however, do not highlight the most important part of his game — his leadership.

Harrar’s energy and drive on the court are two aspects of who he is that both his teammates and coach have come to admire. Both attributes are part of the reason why Harrar has earned the respect of the teammates like junior guard Myreon Jones that had put him in the position to be a leader.

“John is our leader, he’s our warrior, ” Jones said. “What everyone doesn't want to do, John does it. With his leadership, we can go as far as he takes us. If he leads by example then we have no choice but to do exactly what he does.”

The stats may not indicate that Harrar is one of the team's most important players, but given the team’s struggles defending the post and his role as a leader on the team, Harrar’s play is unquestionably a key factor in any Penn State gameplan.

Going forward, Penn State will need Harrar to continue to play at a high level as they search for a second conference win and continue to face off against talented forwards in the Big Ten.

