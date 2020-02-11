After knocking off three ranked teams in its last six games, No. 22 Penn State hits the road for a matchup against Purdue on Tuesday.

According to Oddsshark, a website that aggregates betting news, odds and trends, the Nittany Lions are five point underdogs against the Boilermakers. Additionally, 47 percent of those placing a bet on the contest favor Penn State to cover the spread, while 53 percent have picked the Boilermakers to win and cover.

Oddsshark states that Penn State is 13-8-2 against the spread this season. The average odds for Penn State to cover are hovering around -110, while the best current odds for the Spartans lie at either -112 or -100 on most sites.

Penn State’s average moneyline is +180 at the moment, as the Nittany Lions are expected to be a somewhat significant underdog on the road.

According to Oddshark, the over/under for the game is 134.5. So far the consensus amongst those placing a wager skews toward taking the over.

Prediction: Penn State 72, Purdue 68

In the past, this was a game that Penn State would surely lose.

But there is a reason why this year’s team is one of the best Penn State teams in program history, according to the statistics.

Purdue is an excellent home team, much like most teams in the Big Ten. However, after road wins against Michigan and Michigan State, the Nittany Lions should be confident in their ability to pull out a difficult game like this away from home.

It’ll be nip and tuck throughout, but if Penn State can limit the Boilermakers productivity on the glass, the Nittany Lions could very easily pick up their seventh straight win.