After a much needed split of its four games last week, Penn State has an opportunity to make a statement against one of the Big Ten’s best Wednesday.

The Nittany Lions will travel to Columbus, Ohio, to take on No. 13 Ohio State with hopes of getting their second signature win of the season.

While the team was originally slated to take on Michigan for the second time this season on Wednesday, a shutdown in the Wolverines’ program allowed for a previously postponed matchup with the Buckeyes to occur in its place.

With that being said, interim coach Jim Ferry’s team is excited about the opportunity it has here to not only pick up a win, but to continue the momentum it's gained from its past two victories.

Because like always, winning seems to be able to cure any problem.

“With wins, the coffee tastes better, the pizza tastes better, everything is better,” Ferry said. “But like I’ve said, our guys have been great. They've come out every day with the same focus, same drive, same energy to practice and get better. “

That process of getting better as the season goes on is something Ohio State knows all too well.

While it has traditionally regressed as the season has gone on in some of the previous few years, the team has shown the opposite in 2020-21.

The Buckeyes have won four of their last five games, three of which have been against ranked opponents.

“The past couple of years they started out well and kind of faded a little bit,” Ferry said. “Now they're doing the opposite. Now you just see them getting better and better.

“A really unselfish team and an exceptional passing team, their pieces really fit well together.”

But what makes this an interesting matchup for the Nittany Lions is that the Buckeyes do not have a true rim protector and, like Penn State, are undersized at the center position.

So while the team will still have its hands full with the much improved EJ Liddell, John Harrar and Trent Buttrick will not be outsized considering Liddell stands at just 6-foot-7.

Another aspect that should factor into this game is that Ferry has had ample time to prepare for the Buckeyes, despite the late schedule change.

Coming off the coronavirus pause and having played four games in six days, getting real practice reps in has been huge, according to the interim coach. The extra time in the gym has allowed Penn State to improve in a number of spots in which it has struggled so far.

So as decided by the players and coaches, the team got right back to work this week with tunnel vision for its date with the No. 13 team in the nation Wednesday evening.

“We talked a lot about making sure we had the right mental approach to coming back on Monday because it’s been just game, walkthrough, game, walkthrough, game, walkthrough,” Ferry said. “We probably could have taken off Monday and had two days to recover, but talking to the players and talking to [the coaches], we felt it was important to get back on the court after a full day off.”

The matchup between the Nittany Lions and Ohio State is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday night and will be broadcast on BTN.