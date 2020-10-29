Despite no official schedule yet, Penn State has found out one of its nonconference opponents for the 2020-21 season.
The Nittany Lions will travel to Blacksburg, Virginia, to take on Virginia Tech in an ACC/Big Ten challenge game according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.
Sources: Virginia Tech will host Penn State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) October 29, 2020
Penn State has won its last two matchups in this event, including an upset win against the Hokies at home two years ago.
The Hokies went 16-16 a season ago while Penn State finished with a record of 21-10.
