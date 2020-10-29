Men's Basketball, Guard Myreon Jones (0)
Despite no official schedule yet, Penn State has found out one of its nonconference opponents for the 2020-21 season.

The Nittany Lions will travel to Blacksburg, Virginia, to take on Virginia Tech in an ACC/Big Ten challenge game according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

Penn State has won its last two matchups in this event, including an upset win against the Hokies at home two years ago. 

The Hokies went 16-16 a season ago while Penn State finished with a record of 21-10. 

