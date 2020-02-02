There were a number of obvious takeaways from Penn State’s wire-to-wire victory over Nebraska on Saturday.

For starters, the Nittany Lions had never won in Lincoln since the Cornhuskers joined the Big Ten in 2011-12. That was a major step for Pat Chambers and his team.

The victory was also Penn State’s fourth straight after a three-game losing streak in January threatened to derail its season. Instead, the Nittany Lions are 6-4 in the Big Ten and will head into a showdown against No. 14 Michigan State with momentum.

Additionally, Lamar Stevens became just the third 2,000-point scorer in program history, ranking behind only Talor Battle (2,213 points) and Jesse Arnelle (2,138 points) on the Nittany Lions' career scoring chart.

“It's a blessing, and I'm grateful for every opportunity I get to play with these guys,” Stevens said. “I'm just glad I got to reach this accomplishment. It's just a credit to my teammates and my coaches for just believing in me.”

But the most important development from Saturday’s win was the re-emergence of two familiar faces.

Sophomore guard Myles Dread has been battling a shooting slump all season long, but on Saturday, Dread took a major step toward breaking out of that rut.

Dread finished with 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting in 21 minutes of action. He also was 4-of-10 from beyond the 3-point arc, including a pair of important 3-pointers that allowed Penn State to keep pace with Nebraska in the opening minutes.

And when the Nittany Lions opened the second half on a 30-11 run to effectively put the game away with just over nine minutes to play, Dread and Mike Watkins were instrumental in the team’s success.

“I thought that [the second-half run] was a really balanced effort from the whole team,” Stevens said. “We got contributions from everybody and when everyone can contribute, that gives us a huge boost of confidence. It was a great team win.”

Dread tallied all eight of his second-half points during Penn State’s dominant 10-minute stretch, but Watkins’ second-half performance was a revelation, pouring in eight points and pulling down 11 rebounds.

For a span of 6-8 minutes in the second half, Watkins was the most dominant player on the floor, particularly on the defensive glass. He would finish with 11 points and 17 rebounds on 5-of-12 shooting in just 20 minutes.

It was easily the best in-game stretch for the senior since his 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting against Rutgers back on Jan. 7.

“For our team to be the best we can be, I have to keep pursuing rebounds,” Watkins said. “That’s something that I’m good at, and I’m going to try to keep that [momentum] going.”

And even though it took until the final minute for Watkins to get his double-double, his emphatic dunk off a pass from Curtis Jones Jr. functioned as the exclamation point for Penn State’s dominant performance.

Watkins checked out of the game following the dunk and got a rapturous reception from his coaches and teammates on the bench.

It was a vintage effort from the big man, and he took some time to reflect on clearing 500 rebounds in the Big Ten and becoming Penn State’s career rebounds leader in Big Ten play in the process.

“It’s certainly an accomplishment and I’m proud of that,” Watkins said. “But at the same time, I know that I’ve got a lot more to give to this team. I’m going to keep striving for greatness.”