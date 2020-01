After losing against Rutgers and Wisconsin last week, Penn State will look to get back in the win column in the Big Ten against an opponent that ended its season last year.

The Nittany Lions will take on Minnesota in Minneapolis at 9 p.m on Wednesday. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network from Williams Arena.

Steve Jones and Dick Jerardi will be on the radio call for the Penn State Sports Network. The game will also be streamed on BTN2Go and the FoxSportsGo app.