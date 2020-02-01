After knocking off Ohio State, Michigan and Indiana n consecutive games, Penn State hits the road for a date against Nebraska on Saturday.

According to Oddsshark, a website that aggregates betting news, odds and trends, the Nittany Lions are eight point favorites against the Cornhuskers. Additionally, 85 percent of those placing a bet on the contest favor Penn State to cover the spread, while just 15 percent have picked the Cornhuskers to win and cover.

Oddsshark states that Penn State is 11-8-1 against the spread this season while Nebraska is 11-10 against the spread. The average odds for Penn State to cover are hovering around -115, while the best current odds for the Cornhuskers lie at -105 on most sites.

Penn State’s average moneyline is undefined at the moment, but the Nittany Lions are expected to be a somewhat significant favorite, even in Lincoln.

According to Oddshark, the over/under for the game is 151. So far there is not a clear consensus amongst those placing a wager on the over/under.

Prediction: Penn State 76, Nebraska 62

Penn State has never had success against Nebraska on the road, but this year is a little different.

This is the best team that Pat Chambers has ever had in his coaching tenure in Happy Valley, while Nebraska is in full-on rebuilding mode at the moment.

The teams are trending in opposite directions, with Penn State having won three straight against NCAA Tournament teams, while the Cornhuskers are at the bottom of the league standings and are not thinking about postseason play.

So while no road game in the Big Ten is easy, I expect the Nittany Lions to take care of business in comfortable fashion on Saturday.