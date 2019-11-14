WASHINGTON, D.C. — If Penn State is going to achieve its lofty goals this season, it will need Lamar Stevens to be the best version of himself on a nightly basis.

Pat Chambers knows it. Penn State fans know it. And opposing teams are certainly aware of it.

Stevens himself is a player that understands the tremendous amount of importance he has on this team, both as an All-American candidate and calming presence on the court and a veteran leader off the floor.

But even though Lamar Stevens was far from his best on Thursday, Penn State was the better team from the opening tip against a Georgetown team that came into the season with high expectations.

That’s an encouraging sign for the Nittany Lions.

“I think it’s show how good our depth is,” Chambers said. “The fact that he wasn’t having a great night, and we still were up [42-34] at the half, that’s impressive. That shows the talent we have on this team.”

One of the most accomplished current players in the Big Ten, there aren’t going to be many nights where Stevens doesn’t bring his best.

On Thursday, the All-Big Ten forward missed his first five shots from the floor, and only converted on two of his first four free throw attempts. He would finish the first half with just four points.

And yet, the Nittany Lions maintained a comfortable lead throughout the first half, thanks to timely buckets from Myreon Jones, Myles Dread and Mike Watkins, among others.

Much of why Stevens struggled on Tuesday could be attributed to how the Hoyas guarded him, especially in those first 20 minutes.

“I thought [Georgetown] did a really nice job of guarding him,” Chambers said. “I thought [Jagan Mosely] was really tough and physical with him, and [Galen Alexander] did a nice job of doubling him every now and then. I thought it was a good strategy from coach [Patrick] Ewing.”

Even though Stevens looked out of sorts on offense for large portions of the game, he did still affect the outcome of the contest by putting in a strong effort defensively.

Chambers even alluded to the fact that while Stevens missed a handful of open shots and turned the ball over a couple of times, his contributions were felt on the defensive glass and in transition.

There were many instances in which the senior forward would push the pace in the open court after grabbing a tough rebound in traffic, showing his versatility and willingness to force the issue to get himself going.

“He rebounded the ball better, he played tougher and he was hustling,” Chambers said. “To me, that shows tremendous growth and maturity.”

While he didn’t perform well in the first half, Stevens found his footing offensively in the second frame, scoring 10 of his 14 points in the final 20 minutes and connecting on two of his three attempts from beyond the arc.

Thanks to this impressive second half, Thursday’s victory marked the 17th straight game that Stevens has scored in double figures. In fact, the last time that the Philadelphia native didn’t score at least 10 points in a game was on Jan. 16 in a loss to Iowa.

“They really tried to keep him off balance, but after that slow start, I felt that he really let the game come to him,” Chambers said.

For the second consecutive game, Stevens was not Penn State’s leading scorer. He turned the ball over six times, missed a pair of free throws and shot just 31 percent from the field in 38 minutes.

But against a storied Big East opponent on Thursday, that didn’t matter.

And when Stevens eventually got into the flow of the game, he was not the singular focus of Penn State’s balanced attack.

“[Stevens] picked up two fouls in the first half and that slowed him down a bit, but he still finished with 14 points and nine rebounds,” Ewing said. “That’s a great game.”