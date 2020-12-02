Seth Lundy has often drawn comparisons to Lamar Stevens, and he understands why.

The sophomore forward shadowed the former All-Big Ten honoree Stevens and backed Stevens up for much of last year and has a similar game and style.

After playing behind Stevens last year, Lundy worked his way into the starting lineup during the latter half of the team’s season.

Lundy is intent on carving his own path, though, and is not trying to be a Lamar Stevens replica.

“I'm just trying to be myself, but I definitely learned a lot from Lamar. We're two different players, he’s obviously bigger and stronger so I can't have the same game,” said Lundy, “The difference is, I can space the floor more and shoot and we’re a way faster team this year.”

Whatever lessons Lundy learned from Stevens, they paid off on Wednesday night.

Against a tenacious VCU defense, the sophomore had a career game for the Nittany Lions with 32 points on the night, a new career high, in Penn State's 72-69 win over the Rams.

“Last year was a great experience for Seth playing behind Lamar. Their games are different, Seth can really shoot the basketball and I think he's mixing things up a little bit,” interim coach Jim Ferry said. “It's just nice to see these guys get rewarded for all the work that they put in when you see it on the court in a game that counts. It sends the message to the younger guys that hard work will pay off.”

Lundy’s performance was an all around one on the offensive side of the ball, scoring from multiple locations on the floor and draining five 3-pointers while shooting 50% from behind the arc.

The New Jersey native’s explosion on offense enabled Penn State to maintain its strong start to the season, helping the team show they’re still worthy of tournament consideration this season despite losing both Lamar Stevens and Mike Watkins to graduation.

“This is gonna give everybody confidence moving forward. We know we’re a pretty good team so we just gotta keep that confidence,” Lundy said.

After a breakout performance against Iowa during his freshman season, Lundy has continued to earn a larger role on the Nittany Lions squad. If he is able to continue this play, Lundy could become that bonafide star that Penn State is missing following the departure of Lamar Stevens.

However, Ferry has continued to stress the balance the team has on offense and the “by committee” approach he wants the team to win with.

“I think it could be a different guy each night. It was Jamari in the last game, tonight Seth was the guy that was open and he has the ability to knock down shots and make plays,” Ferry said. “I think that's what's going to give us a chance to be pretty good is that we have a lot of threats on the floor and whoever's night it's going to be has the ability to do it.”

His size enables him to play alongside three of even four guards at a time who are able to space the floor and penetrate into the lane, allowing for kickouts to the lethal sophomore from behind the three-point line.

He has also shown his ability to score off the dribble, using his length to get to the basket and finish or get to the free-throw line, a combination of skills that many shooters at the forward position do not possess.

Lundy’s performance received praise from his teammates as he helped propel Penn State to a win over a VCU program that has appeared in multiple NCAA tournaments over recent years and already beaten a talented Memphis team this season.

One of Lundy's teammates, guard Sam Sessoms, is used to having breakout games.

A transfer from Binghamton, Sessoms led the America East in scoring a season ago and is a two-time All-America East honoree.

So Sessoms, knowing both what it takes and the hard work Lundy's put in leading up to the season, wasn't surprised by the performance of Lundy.

“Seth played wonderful — I was waiting for him to have this type of breakout game,” Sessoms said. "To see Seth having a great game and feeling comfortable out there made me feel happy because I see the work he puts in."

