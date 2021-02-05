It was not Penn State’s night offensively against Maryland.

The team shot just 31% from the field Friday in its matchup with the Terrapins’ with leading scorer Myreon Jones scoring two points on 1-of-9 shooting.

But while the shots simply were not falling for Jim Ferry’s team, it found a way to lock in defensively when it mattered most.

The Nittany Lions did not allow a Maryland bucket in the final 7:32 of its 55-50 win and reached a different gear during that stretch which allowed them to take home a critical Big Ten win.

“We just saw how locked in, [our guys] were,” Ferry said. “The communication was great, it was at such a high level, even in huddles and timeouts. But even the way Jamari [Wheeler] was guiding and talking to people, I thought we were just locked in.”

Wheeler has been a crucial element of Penn State’s defensive formula over the last few years.

Tonight, he showed why he is one of the most feared on-ball defenders in the conference by forcing a multitude of turnovers, including two steals which resulted in opportunities at the other end.

Wheeler not only enjoys a hard fought, grind it out game like this but thrives on it as causing chaos is one of the foundational pieces of the Live Oak, Florida, native’s game.

“My style of play is very physical out there, getting up and down,” Wheeler said. “We could have pushed the place a little better but that’s what we like to do, set the tempo and push the pace.”

While Wheeler put on one of the more complete performances of his season on Friday night, John Harrar continued his impressive stretch of games and has been the definition of a “glue guy” for the Nittany Lions.

He was part of that terrific defensive run at the end of the game where Penn State would force Mark Turgeon’s team to miss its final 10 shots of the night.

While Harrar is proud of what he and his teammates were able to accomplish on the floor in the five-point victory, he feels that this defensive performance came from practice where the Nittany Lions have regained their swagger on that end of the floor.

“Our practice carried over. We went hard yesterday during practice, and that showed,” Harrar said. “That got our defensive edge back. I think defense and rebounding is a want-to. Offense will come naturally, you can score, you can hit threes, but with defense and rebounding it's gotta be a mindset.”

Part of that defensive mindset has to be discipline for the Nittany Lions at this point in the season.

In some of its losses earlier this year, Penn State was too often in foul trouble, sending teams to the charity stripe while its own key contributors would be forced to watch from the sidelines.

Tonight, the blue and white found a way to maintain its stifling defense while not bailing Maryland out by fouling guys who had rough shooting nights for the opposition.

It feels as if this group is starting to grasp the importance of controlled aggression on defense, and that winning the free throw battle is an essential stat within the game.

Ferry has touched on how much it had hurt his team previously but is now encouraged on how Penn State is taking its discipline as seriously as ever.

“It means everything. We've been talking about now we're doing it,” Ferry said. “When we beat you from the foul line and we limit our fouls we've given ourselves a chance to win. I think it's a philosophy that I've always had and I think our group right now is really understanding it and seeing it. When you see it, that it works I think you keep going to it and the guys really did a good job with it.”

