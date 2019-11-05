Coming off a disappointing season in 2018-19, Penn State has replenished its core with both offensive and defensive versatility.

And as critical as both of those aspects are, it just so happens that these elements are shown in one new piece for the Nittany Lions.

Immediate comparisons have been drawn between preseason All-Big Ten nominee Lamar Stevens and freshman forward Seth Lundy, as the pair has plenty in common, including their special combination of size, strength and athleticism.

“He reminds me a lot of me as a freshman,” Stevens said. “He can just impact the game in so many ways and he is going to be really good for us.”

But something else which is similar between the two is that Lundy attended basketball powerhouse Roman Catholic High School in the Philadelphia Catholic League, the same institution as the current Nittany Lion star Stevens.

Stevens and Lundy won the Pennsylvania PIAA Class AAAA championship in their one high school season together in 2016 with former Penn Stater players Tony Carr and Nazeer Bostick.

But even when one was a freshman and one was a senior, the two Cahillite stars formed a bond at Roman that would be rekindled years later in State College.

“The Catholic League is the best league in Philly,” Stevens said. “It prepares you to play big-time college basketball, and just playing in those environments it prepares you for times like this season.”

Lundy will be providing some essential size to a Penn State team which will play its fair share of physical basketball, as the Big Ten has proven to be one of the more physically demanding conferences in the country.

Lundy stands at about 6-foot-7 and has the unique ability to play both the guard and forward spots whenever he steps onto the floor.

This will allow Pat Chambers to have the luxury this season of being able to go with different styles of lineups when bringing Lundy off the bench.

And while Lundy’s athleticism and talent excite Chambers and the rest of the coaching staff, they know that his development into the Nittany Lions’ next cornerstone will take time, and patience will be key.

“I think Seth Lundy is in an awesome position,” Chambers said. “In years past we would have to start Seth, but now we can bring him along and be patient with him as he follows a guy like Lamar Stevens.”

But as Lundy’s game is still raw and inexperienced, his confidence, like Stevens’, is at an all-time high.

The Paulsboro, New Jersey, native plans to use his big frame to his advantage all season and can do some things for this Penn State team that could propel it to its first NCAA tournament berth since 2011.

“I feel I can play any position on the court,” Lundy said. “Coach always tells me if you get a rebound just go, and defensively I feel that I can guard the one through the five.”

His coached vouched for this statement as he has seen this with the development of his current star in Lamar Stevens

“Seth can play the guard spot and the small forward spot,” Chambers said, “so that is a luxury to have.”

Lundy also looks to add a competitive spirit to the locker room which already has plenty of it.

His fiery mentality paired with the rest of the team’s willingness to put in the work, will present a winning atmosphere that will only get better as the experienced veterans have passed these ideas down to those who are new in the program.

“When I first came to the team I could tell the confidence was high,” Lundy said. “The guys know that we are going to be playing in March and I love to be on a team like that because in my background all I’ve done is win and I am not coming here to lose.”

With the leaders and veterans sharing the same winning goals like Stevens and Lundy, this team is poised to prove doubters wrong and compete in the Big Ten night in and night out.

Expect Lundy to start the season off with significant minutes coming off the bench, but as the year rolls along, it would not be surprising if Lundy’s versatility allows him to slide into the Penn State starting lineup and contribute big minutes as a true freshman.

But as Chambers said, they want to be patient with a talent like Lundy’s, as the 19-year-old has potential to be the future of the Penn State program.

“[Lundy] is gonna be next,” Stevens said. “He’s gonna be the next guy to step up for this program, along with Jamari and MJ, but Seth has a little bit extra of my attention just because of our history and how close we are. I try to bring it every day in practice not just for me, but for guys like Seth to make sure they’re ready.”