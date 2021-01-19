Penn State felt deja vu Tuesday night.

The Nittany Lions were unable to come away with the victory Tuesday in their second matchup of the season with Illinois, eventually losing 79-65.

Interim coach Jim Ferry’s program also lost in blowout fashion to the Illini earlier this season at the Bryce Jordan Center by a final score of 98-81.

With the loss, Penn State was still left searching for its first win since Dec. 8.

After dominating early on in the first half, Illinois held on throughout the rest of the game and was effective on both ends of the floor.

Brad Underwood’s team has now completed the two-game sweep of the Nittany Lions this season, while Penn State falls to 3-6 on the year.

Here are the biggest storylines from the Nittany Lions’ lopsided loss to the Illini in Champaign.

Cockburn dominates — again

Just as he did in the last matchup between these two teams, Kofi Cockburn dominated Penn State.

Jim Ferry tried to make some adjustments heading into this game by starting big man Trent Buttrick alongside John Harrar as well as going to a 2-3 zone, but the Nittany Lions were still no match for the 7-foot center.

Cockburn went on to score 21 points on 6-of-10 shooting in addition to 4 blocks in the win for Illinois.

The lack of a rim protector for the Nittany Lions continues to be an issue as they were outrebounded and outscored in the paint by a significant margin for the second time against the Illini this season.

Offensive woes

Open looks were hard to come by in the loss to Illinois Tuesday.

Despite shooting 55% from beyond the arc in the first half, the Nittany Lions scored just 28 points in the first 20 minutes while shooting just 28% from the field.

In fact, the Nittany Lions ended the half by going the final 6:48 without a field goal, which allowed the Illini to take full control of the game.

Things stayed the same in the second half as Penn State was unable to take advantage of some Illini shooting woes with the stagnant offense.

The 65 points scored were the Nittany Lions’ second lowest total on the season.

Lack of production from starters

With the Penn State half court offense continuing its sluggish play since the program was put on pause, the starting lineup needed more production on Tuesday.

The starting group for the Nittany Lions went just 12-of-33 from the field, while scoring just 34 total points.

Considering the starting unit is a veteran-based group that has multiple types of scoring options, the lack of production is definitely a concern for Ferry’s team.

With the struggles that many of its top players were having, the Nittany Lions went to their bench and gave significant minutes to rotational players like Kyle McCloskey and freshman big Abdou Tsimbila.

