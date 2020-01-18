Penn State stopped its three game losing streak and secured a signature win that could be crucial down the road on Saturday against No. 21 Ohio State.

The Nittany Lions beat the Buckeyes 90-76 in dominant fashion, behind big performances from Lamar Stevens and Myreon Jones.

The senior forward finished with 24 points on 7-12 shooting while the sophomore guard tallied 20 points and also dished out four assists.

Penn State shot the ball extremely well, especially from beyond the arc where it finished at 47 percent for the game, a big improvement from recent games and well above its season average of just 30 percent.

The opening 20 minutes of this one were totally dominated by Penn State.

Freshman forward Seth Lundy and junior big man John Harrar got the start just as they did against Minnesota, and that decision made by Pat Chambers paid off.

The Nittany Lions came out of the gates ready to play and did so with a ton of energy. Penn State’s defense was flying around and disrupting the Buckeyes’ half court offense, and that was a constant throughout the game.

Penn State led 21-7 after the first 12 minutes of the game despite missing four foul shots in that span.

Ohio State shot just 34 percent from the field in the opening half while Penn State’s offense looked as fluid and confident as it has all season long.

The Nittany Lions shot 53 percent from the field and 46 percent from three point range en route to a 15 point lead at the end of the half. Lamar Stevens and Myreon Jones combined for 19 points in the opening 20 minutes, while Lundy continued his impressive shooting from beyond the arc with two three pointers.

Penn State opened the second half the same way they did the first, and for the opening 10 minutes it held onto its 15-point lead from the half.

The offense struggled for a stretch around the 12 minute mark and Stevens picked up his fourth foul at that time as well and had to head to the bench for an extended absence.

The game as a whole slowed down in the second half as both teams couldn’t seem to stop fouling. Through 10 minutes, there were already 18 combined fouls and both teams were in the bonus.

The final 10 minutes were much like the first and the Nittany Lions held on to their double-digit lead to improve to 3-4 in the Big Ten and 13-5 overall.