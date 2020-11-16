Men's Basketball, Forward Seth Lundy (1)
Forward Seth Lundy (1) reacts after making a 3-pointer during the men’s basketball game against No. 16 Michigan State at the Bryce Jordan Center on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

 Caitlin Lee

Penn State basketball is set to get its season underway in less than two weeks with five nonconference games officially slated, including four at home.

The Nittany Lions will open the 2020-21 season at home against Drexel on Nov. 25.

Other home games on the slate include VMI on Nov. 28, VCU on Dec. 2 and Dec. 6 against Seton Hall.

The Nittany Lions will then travel to Blacksburg, Virginia, on Dec. 8 to take on Virginia Tech in the Big Ten/ACC challenge.

Penn State, led by interim head coach Jim Ferry, will look to build upon an impressive 21-10 season in 2019.

